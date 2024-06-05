Asian Hall of Fame Partners with Orange County Music & Dance to Build Performing Arts Center

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Asian Hall of Fame and the Orange County Music & Dance will partner to build a state-of-the-art performing arts center at Irvine Great Park. Opening in 2026, the 1,300-acre municipal park will be one of the largest in the world. Irvine is known as a start-up incubator with the fifth-largest Asian population in America.

The 15,000-sq. ft, 800-seat concert hall will become the first Asian and Indigenous PAC in the United States.

Asian Hall of Fame is a cultural, educational, and research institution that elevates public perception of Asian and Indigenous legacy in America and globally. Illustrious luminaries and pillars of the community are inducted annually, from Bruce Lee to Freddie Mercury of Queen.

The world-class concert hall will host student performances and community groups in music, dance, and theatre. It will be a permanent home for Asian Hall of Fame and its cross-cultural content. Year-round shows also feature Grammy Award-winning founders of The Doors, Chicago, and other Goodwill Ambassadors.

Asian Hall of Fame's professional programming and tech hub will continue to advance its Research Institute, Asian and Native Women Impact Fund, and Trauma Advocacy Initiative. Charity events provide scholarships to Orange County Music & Dance, which awards tuition assistance to 40% of its students.

"The collaboration with Asian Hall of Fame will supercharge our ability to enable students from all cultures, regardless of their financial circumstances, to follow their passion, explore their creativity and realize their dreams," says Douglas Freeman, Orange County Music & Dance's Executive Chair & CEO.

Orange County Music & Dance is a pre-professional and community arts school that serves nearly 300 students, disadvantaged children, underserved adults, and veterans. OCMD is a Steinway Select School, Lang Lang International Music Foundation partner, and Outstanding Arts Organization 2024 awarded by Arts Orange County.

"Asian Hall of Fame is dedicated to elevating Irvine Great Park with a destination experience that advances Orange County Music & Dance and ensures equitable access to excellence for generations to come," states Maki Hsieh, Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO and Grammy Voting Member.

The 15,000 square feet, 800-seat venue will cost approximately $15 million, of which Asian Hall of Fame will provide $8 million.

