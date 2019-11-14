Asia's Top Firms Recognized at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognized Asia's leading companies at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the St. Regis Singapore on 14 November 2019.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.

Union Bank of Philippines, Local Power, Smart Selangor, Turnkey Lender, Medeze, Singtel, NTT LTD were amongst the companies honored.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Global Awards Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Customer

Value Leadership Award COVANCE INC Global Halal Glove Company of the Year KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES

BHD Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography New

Product Innovation Award SHIMADZU Global Integrated Drug Development in CRO Industry

Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award WUXI APPTEC Asia-Pacific Awards Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year ADVANTECH CO., LTD. Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year AMWAY Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year AUM BIOSCIENCES Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market

Share Leadership Award AVAYA Asia-Pacific Telecoms Digital Services Platform Growth

Excellence Leadership Award BB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Telecom Service Provider of

the Year CHUNGHWA TELECOM Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Customer Service

Leadership Award COWAY Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award EPS HOLDINGS INC Asia-Pacific AMI Growth Excellence Leadership Award ITRON Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year JLL Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK Asia-Pacific Road Freight Service Provider of the Year KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare

Industries New Product Innovation Award LOCAL POWER CO. LTD. Asia-Pacific SIEM Growth Excellence Leadership Award LOGRHYTHM Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year NOVOTECH (AUSTRALIA) PTY.

LTD. Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year NTT LTD. Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year NTT LTD. Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year NTT LTD. Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Asia-Pacific Secure IOT Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year SINGTEL DASH Asia-Pacific Ultra-low Weight Nitrile Glove Product

Leadership Award SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS Asia-Pacific Managed UC Service Provider of the Year TATA COMMUNICATIONS Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management

Technology Innovation Award TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS

LTD Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Technology

Leadership Award TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Enabling Technology

Leadership Award TETHERFI Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Customer

Service Leadership Award TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE

PHILIPPINES INC. Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth

Excellence Leadership Award VERTIV CO. Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value

Leadership Award VERTIV CO. Southeast Asia Awards Emerging Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency

of the Year SMART SELANGOR DELIVERY

UNIT Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share

Leadership Award AVAYA Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence

Leadership Award MEDEZE Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator

of the Year NTT LTD. Southeast Asia Smart Buildings Competitive Strategy

Innovation and Leadership Award QUANTUM AUTOMATION PTE

LTD Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider

of the Year TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL

COMPANY Country Awards Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider

of the Year STELLAR Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year FASPAY Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year LINTASARTA Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year MAYAPADA HEALTHCARE Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year PT. SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA

(TELKOMSIGMA) Indonesia IOT Services Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI

INDONESIA TBK Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year TELKOMSEL Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year TELKOMSEL Japan IOT Service Provider of the Year NTT COMMUNICATIONS Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year ALAM FLORA SDN BHD Malaysia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year CRYOCORD Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD Malaysia Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD Malaysia Organic Food Company of the Year ZENXIN AGRI-ORGANIC FOOD

SDN BHD Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year NTT LTD. Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry

Philippines - Overall Experience UNION BANK OF THE

PHILIPPINES Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry

Philippines - Mobile Experience UNION BANK OF THE

PHILIPPINES Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry

Philippines - ATM Experience UNION BANK OF THE

PHILIPPINES Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry

Philippines - Branch Experience UNION BANK OF THE

PHILIPPINES Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry

Philippines - Net Promoter Score UNION BANK OF THE

PHILIPPINES Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy

Innovation and Leadership Award SINGTEL Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA

CENTRES Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL

COMPANY Singapore FinTech Industry New Product Innovation Award TURNKEY LENDER PTE LTD South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year AHNLAB, INC. Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year CHUNGHWA TELECOM Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year CHUNGHWA TELECOM Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy

Innovation and Leadership Award FAREASTONE Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year PCS SECURITY AND

FACILITIES SERVICES LIMITED Thailand Property Development Company of the Year RAIMON LAND Vietnam Data Center Services Provider of the Year FPT TELECOM Vietnam Hospital of the Year HOAN MY MEDICAL

CORPORATION Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year VIETTEL TELECOM

