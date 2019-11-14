Asia's Top Firms Recognized at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan

Nov 14, 2019

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognized Asia's leading companies at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the St. Regis Singapore on 14 November 2019.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.

Union Bank of Philippines, Local Power, Smart Selangor, Turnkey Lender, Medeze, Singtel, NTT LTD were amongst the companies honored.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Global Awards

Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Customer
Value Leadership Award

COVANCE INC

Global Halal Glove Company of the Year

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
BHD

Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography New
Product Innovation Award

SHIMADZU

Global Integrated Drug Development in CRO Industry
Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

WUXI APPTEC

Asia-Pacific Awards

Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year

AMWAY

Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

AUM BIOSCIENCES

Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market
Share Leadership Award

AVAYA

Asia-Pacific Telecoms Digital Services Platform Growth
Excellence Leadership Award

BB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Telecom Service Provider of
the Year

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Customer Service
Leadership Award

COWAY

Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD

Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award

EPS HOLDINGS INC

Asia-Pacific AMI Growth Excellence Leadership Award

ITRON

Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year

JLL

Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK

Asia-Pacific Road Freight Service Provider of the Year

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK

Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare
Industries New Product Innovation Award

LOCAL POWER CO. LTD.

Asia-Pacific SIEM Growth Excellence Leadership Award

LOGRHYTHM

Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year

NOVOTECH (AUSTRALIA) PTY.
LTD.

Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year

NTT LTD.

Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year

NTT LTD.

Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

NTT LTD.

Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Asia-Pacific Secure IOT Service Provider of the Year

SINGTEL

Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year

SINGTEL DASH

Asia-Pacific Ultra-low Weight Nitrile Glove Product
Leadership Award

SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS

Asia-Pacific Managed UC Service Provider of the Year

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management
Technology Innovation Award

TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS
LTD

Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Technology
Leadership Award

TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA

Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Enabling Technology
Leadership Award

TETHERFI

Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Customer
Service Leadership Award

TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE
PHILIPPINES INC.

Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth
Excellence Leadership Award

VERTIV CO.

Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value
Leadership Award

VERTIV CO.

Southeast Asia Awards

Emerging Southeast  Asia Smart City Governance Agency
of the Year

SMART SELANGOR DELIVERY
UNIT

Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share
Leadership Award

AVAYA

Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence
Leadership Award

MEDEZE

Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator
of the Year

NTT LTD.

Southeast Asia Smart Buildings Competitive Strategy
Innovation and Leadership Award

QUANTUM AUTOMATION PTE
LTD

Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider
of the Year

TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
COMPANY

Country Awards

Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider
of the Year

STELLAR

Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year

FASPAY

Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award

HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA

Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

LINTASARTA

Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year

MAYAPADA HEALTHCARE

Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year

PT. SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA
(TELKOMSIGMA)

Indonesia IOT Services Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI
INDONESIA TBK

Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

TELKOMSEL

Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year

TELKOMSEL

Japan IOT Service Provider of the Year

NTT COMMUNICATIONS

Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year

ALAM FLORA SDN BHD

Malaysia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year

CRYOCORD

Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD

Malaysia Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year

DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD

Malaysia Organic Food Company of the Year

ZENXIN AGRI-ORGANIC FOOD
SDN BHD

Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year

NTT LTD.

Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
Philippines - Overall Experience

UNION BANK OF THE
PHILIPPINES

Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
Philippines - Mobile Experience

UNION BANK OF THE
PHILIPPINES

Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
Philippines - ATM Experience

UNION BANK OF THE
PHILIPPINES

Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
Philippines - Branch Experience

UNION BANK OF THE
PHILIPPINES

Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
Philippines - Net Promoter Score

UNION BANK OF THE
PHILIPPINES

Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy
Innovation and Leadership Award

SINGTEL

Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year

ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA
CENTRES

Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
COMPANY

Singapore FinTech Industry New Product Innovation Award

TURNKEY LENDER PTE LTD

South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year

AHNLAB, INC.

Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy
Innovation and Leadership Award

FAREASTONE

Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year

PCS SECURITY AND
FACILITIES SERVICES LIMITED

Thailand Property Development Company of the Year

RAIMON LAND

Vietnam Data Center Services Provider of the Year

FPT TELECOM

Vietnam Hospital of the Year

HOAN MY MEDICAL
CORPORATION

Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

VIETTEL TELECOM

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

Frost & Sullivan

