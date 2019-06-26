Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

Jun 26, 2019, 09:30 ET

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at its annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the annual awards, which is in its 15th year now, to recognize and celebrate best-in-class companies around Asia.

"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the award recipients, allowing them to continue to excel in their respective industries," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

AWARD

RECIPIENT

Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year

AERODYNE GROUP

Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR

Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership

1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD

Malaysia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

AIMS DATA CENTRE SDN BHD

Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

POS LAJU

Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award

GD EXPRESS SDN BHD

Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year

POS LAJU

Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Malaysia Food Ingredients Company of the Year

GLOBAL SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS (M) SDN. BHD.

Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award

CUCKOO

Malaysia HR Technology Company Of The Year

SWINGVY

Malaysia Managed Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

Malaysia Managed Security Services Provider of the Year

HEITECH PADU BERHAD

Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

U MOBILE SDN BHD

Malaysia Pickup Truck of the Year

SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION FOR FORD RANGER

Malaysia Project Logistics Service Provider of the Year

TRANS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTIKS SDN. BHD.

Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award

UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD

Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year

KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year

DITROLIC SDN BHD

Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year

OFO TECH SDN BHD

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience

U MOBILE SDN BHD

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience

U MOBILE SDN BHD

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience

U MOBILE SDN BHD

Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award

SUPERNAP (THAILAND)

Thailand Data Center Services Provider of the Year

TRUE IDC

Thailand Electric Vehicle Charging Company of the Year

DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL.

Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC

Thailand Outsourced Contact Center Service Provider of the Year

ONE TO ONE CONTACTS

Thailand Public Sector Digital  Infrastructure  Services Provider of the Year

CAT TELECOM

Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year

MEDEZE 

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

Organization Profile

Frost & Sullivan

You just read:

Asia's Best-in-Class Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

Jun 26, 2019, 09:30 ET