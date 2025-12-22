ASC issues Interim Order against Midas Vantage Projects Lithium Limited, Carolyn Jean Orazietti and Vinay Ramachand Iyer

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued an Interim Order dated December 19, 2025, against Midas Vantage Projects (MVP) Lithium Limited, Carolyn Jean Orazietti, also known as Carolyn Jean Beeler, and Vinay Ramachand Iyer, also known as Max Iyer (collectively, the Respondents).

Staff issued a Notice of Hearing on December 11, 2025, seeking an Interim Order under the Securities Act (Alberta) to protect the public while Staff completes an investigation into whether the Respondents have breached the Act. Following a hearing on December 19, 2025, the panel found sufficient evidence that the Respondents have engaged in fraud, made prohibited representations about MVP securities, and misled Staff such that an Interim Order was in the public interest.

The panel ordered that, for a period of 12 months from its date, the Respondents:

Must cease trading in securities issued by MVP without any exemptions in Alberta securities law available to them.

Must not engage in investor relations activities.

Must disable access to any website related to MVP including the current one at https://mvplithium.com, and not disseminate to the public, or authorize the dissemination to the public of, any information, document, record, or other material relating to MVP.

Written reasons for the Order will be issued by the panel at a later date. A copy of the Interim Order is available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

