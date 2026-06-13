As the Lights Fade, Vivid Sydney 2026 Leaves the City Glowing

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SYDNEY, June 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Off the back of 23 nights of spectacular sights, events and experiences, Vivid Sydney switches off its lights, closing another stellar festival as the world's largest comprehensive arts festival. The festival returned to its heritage of curating and collaborating with acclaimed and emerging Australian talent, alongside exceptional global creators, artists and culinary heavyweights.

An aerial performer in a red costume executes a split on red silks during a Vivid Sydney 2026 event, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House illuminated in the background and a large audience watching A panoramic night view of Sydney showcasing Vivid Sydney 2026, with fireworks illuminating the sky above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge

The festival curated more than 200 events spanning five connected zones: Circular Quay & The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, and the Inner City. More than 80% of events were free to attend, with the entire Vivid Light Walk open to all.

Vivid Sydney showcased an extraordinary calibre of international talent, reinforcing the festival's global creative influence. Audiences experienced a dynamic lineup ranging from 41 international acts making their Australian debut including standout performances by Saint Levant to a thought-provoking conversation with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

The program also included Academy Award-winning director Sean Baker and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jerry Saltz, New York Times-bestselling author Roxane Gay, and Grammy nominee Zane Lowe. Yotam Ottolenghi lead the Regional Dinner Series and internationally renowned artists transformed Sydney's iconic landmarks from Yann Nguema's Opera Mundi illuminating the Opera House to Chris Levine's Molecule of Light creating a beacon of light near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Brett Sheehy AO, "This year's Vivid Sydney has been an extraordinary success, exceeding our expectations not only terms of sell out shows across the program, but also in the level of enthusiasm, connection, and delight we've seen across the city.

"What's been particularly striking this year is the depth of engagement across the program, with visitors exploring more than ever. On average they attended 4.5 locations and spent around three hours immersed in the festival per visit.

"Especially thrilling has been the response to our 2026 initiatives - the inclusion of spectacular aerial performances, of sculpture and visual arts elements, of the relocated and hugely expanded Fire Kitchen, of our blockbuster laser and pyrotechnic shows, and of the growth in scale of all four pillars - light, music, minds and food."

Vivid Sydney Partners

Returning as Major Partners for 2026 were Kia, Samsung Electronics Australia and IREN. Kia marked its fifth consecutive year as a Major Partner, presenting Kia Refraction in Bligh & Barney Reserve.

Samsung activated for its fifth year as a partner with Sky Portal Studio; an immersive, interactive sculptural installation in First Fleet Park.

Lilly Australia joined as an Official Partner in 2026, celebrating its 150th anniversary and presenting a Vivid Minds panel, A New Horizon of Health.

Uber came on board as an Official Partner, with dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones across the festival footprint. Dine Out with Uber Eats served as the presenting partner of the Food for Thought Stage within Vivid Fire Kitchen.

The festival's 2026 Charity Partner was Foodbank NSW & ACT, which appeared at Tumbalong Park with its interactive Foodbank Truck Packer installation.

SOURCE Destination New South Wales

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