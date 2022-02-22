As part of US expansion plans Lumiera Health Appoints Jacqueline Khayat to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Khayat has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"As previously announced, we are executing the first phase of our US expansion and we are very excited to have Ms. Khayat join the board as we move into the next phase of our plan. Her experience launching brands in the US will be a great asset to the team" said Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera Health. "Ms. Khayat brings more than 20 years of combined experience in sales, business development, strategy, and M&A in the health & wellness sector."

Ms. Khayat's past experiences includes leadership positions at Neptune Wellness Solutions where she led the development and launch of several of the company's consumer product brands in USA and other markets. Throughout her career, Ms. Khayat has also held several key positions with global life science companies and has experience leading sales teams, generating new business opportunities, and M&A. In addition, Ms. Khayat has been involved in several start-up companies as an investor and advisor. She is also a Board Member of Caisse Populaire St-Martin de Laval and a member of Anges Quebec.

Ms. Khayat holds a bachelor's degree in Science with a Nutrition major from the Faculty of Medicine of Montreal University. She also holds a Graduate Degree in Management from HEC Montreal and an Executive MBA from the John Molson School of Business.

The Company's Board has granted an incentive stock options to Mrs. Khayat, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 300,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.05 for a period of 10 years.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2020, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

