The new brand reflects the company's evolution beyond translation toward broader adaptive AI solutions for high-stakes communication.

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As enterprise AI rapidly transforms the way organizations operate, high-profile examples of hallucinated outputs and context failures are reshaping expectations around what enterprise AI must deliver.

In response to these evolving demands, Alexa Translations is introducing Apertera, a new brand designed to support the next generation of high-stakes communication and AI-powered enterprise workflows.

Introducing Apertera | Professional Expertise and Adaptive AI for High-Stakes Work Speed Speed

As enterprise AI adoption has matured, what began with concerns around generic AI has shifted toward secure, approved systems, but for organizations operating in regulated environments, security alone is no longer enough. Increasingly, businesses require AI solutions that understand context, adapt over time, and deliver the precision that complex work demands.

Built on more than two decades of experience supporting legal, financial, and regulated organizations, Apertera (formerly Alexa Translations) combines advanced AI with deep domain and professional expertise to help teams operate with greater precision, consistency, and confidence.

Learn more about Apertera at apertera.com.

The Shift in Enterprise AI

From tools that generate outputs to systems that understand the work. And as context accumulates over time, Apertera becomes increasingly aligned with how organizations operate, continuously reinforcing terminology, standards, and organizational preferences.

Gary Kalaci, CEO of Apertera, believes the next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by systems built for regulated environments that continuously adapt to the organizations they support. Kalaci noted:

"Organizations are looking for systems that evolve alongside their business, supported by teams that understand their standards, workflows, and what's at stake. In high-stakes environments, the real advantage isn't just speed. It's long-term alignment, accumulated context, and the ability to deliver work that stands up under scrutiny."

Beyond Translation

Translation is where Apertera built its foundation. But as AI and enterprise communication continue to evolve, the need goes beyond translating content. Organizations increasingly require systems that can help manage, adapt, and scale complex enterprise communication with precision. Apertera reflects that broader vision, creating a foundation for expanded capabilities, deeper integration, and new ways to deliver value over time.

The future isn't about replacing translation. It's about building on it.

About Apertera

Apertera is leading the evolution of language solutions for high-stakes content. We partner with enterprises as an extension of their teams, combining professional expertise with Adaptive AI technology that is continuously refined by client context.

For more than twenty years, Apertera has set the bar for legal, financial, and regulatory translation, serving the most rigorous buyers, including over 75% of major national Canadian law firms, all major banks, and leading securities regulators.

Apertera is Canadian-owned, ISO 17100 and SOC 2 certified.

SOURCE Apertera (formerly Alexa Translations)

Media Contact: Mark Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]