As Artemis II Takes Center Stage, a 20-Year Insider Reveals the Human Reality Behind Astronauts

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - A newly released memoir is offering a rare and compelling look at the human side of space exploration--beyond the missions and into the lives surrounding astronauts.

My Time with Astronauts by Faby Kushner, released March 27, 2026, draws on 20 years in astronaut support, working alongside Canadian and American astronauts through mission preparation, launches, and their return to everyday life on Earth.

While astronauts such as Jeremy Hansen are widely recognized for their achievements in space, Kushner's memoir focuses on what is rarely seen--the people, the pressure, and the realities behind the missions.

"The world sees heroes," Kushner says. "I saw what happens long before and after they come home."

Through candid storytelling, the book explores both the intensity of mission environments and the responsibility carried by those supporting astronauts in one of the world's most demanding fields.

Public interest in space continues to grow, reflected in strong early reader engagement, including a recent book signing that sold out in under three hours.

Media are invited to attend the upcoming Toronto book signing:



Event Details:

Location: Indigo Chapters - Toronto Eaton Centre

Date: May 30, 2026

Event: Book signing with Faby Kushner

Media attending will have the opportunity for interviews with the author.

My Time with Astronauts (ISBN: 979-8-895433-31-7)

Publisher: Austin Macauley

Publication Date: March 27, 2026

Now available through major retailers.

Faby Kushner is available for interviews, media appearances, and speaking opportunities. Media are encouraged to reach out directly using the contact information below.

SOURCE Fabienne Kushner Author

Media Contact: Faby Kushner, Email: [email protected], Website: fabykushner.com