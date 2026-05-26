/R E P E A T -- As Artemis II Takes Center Stage, a 20-Year Insider Reveals the Human Reality Behind Astronauts/
News provided byFabienne Kushner Author
May 26, 2026, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - A newly released memoir is offering a rare and compelling look at the human side of space exploration--beyond the missions and into the lives surrounding astronauts.
My Time with Astronauts by Faby Kushner, released March 27, 2026, draws on 20 years in astronaut support, working alongside Canadian and American astronauts through mission preparation, launches, and their return to everyday life on Earth.
While astronauts such as Jeremy Hansen are widely recognized for their achievements in space, Kushner's memoir focuses on what is rarely seen--the people, the pressure, and the realities behind the missions.
"The world sees heroes," Kushner says. "I saw what happens long before and after they come home."
Through candid storytelling, the book explores both the intensity of mission environments and the responsibility carried by those supporting astronauts in one of the world's most demanding fields.
Public interest in space continues to grow, reflected in strong early reader engagement, including a recent book signing that sold out in under three hours.
Media are invited to attend the upcoming Toronto book signing:
Event Details:
Location: Indigo Chapters - Toronto Eaton Centre
Date: May 30, 2026
Event: Book signing with Faby Kushner
Media attending will have the opportunity for interviews with the author.
My Time with Astronauts (ISBN: 979-8-895433-31-7)
Publisher: Austin Macauley
Publication Date: March 27, 2026
Now available through major retailers.
Faby Kushner is available for interviews, media appearances, and speaking opportunities. Media are encouraged to reach out directly using the contact information below.
SOURCE Fabienne Kushner Author
Media Contact: Faby Kushner, Email: [email protected], Website: fabykushner.com
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