Mach 2 F-104 Fighter Jets Are Being Turned Into Airborne Launch Platforms, and One Small-Cap Is Betting the Future of Space Is Delivery, Not Rockets

A Cape Canaveral company is developing a STARLAUNCH system designed to carry payloads and launch vehicles to high altitude before release, pitching itself as the Uber Eats of space in a small-satellite launch market projected to top $69 billion by 2030

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space Inc.

Equity Insider News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- The commercial space race has been defined by ever-larger rockets from ever-larger companies. But roughly 1,200 miles per hour above Florida's Space Coast, a very different idea is taking shape. Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) is developing an air-launch approach to reaching space: using F-104 supersonic aircraft to carry payloads and launch vehicles to high altitude before release.

The concept is one of the most unconventional in commercial spaceflight. Starfighters operates a fleet of F-104 Starfighter jets, aircraft originally built for pure speed, that the company says can fly at a sustained Mach 2, roughly twice the speed of sound. In a recent broadcast interview with WESH 2 News, the company described taking the aircraft up to Mach 2.02, and framed its business in terms most investors will immediately recognize.

"Elon and Blue Origin, they're trucking companies," Starfighters Chief Executive Officer Tim Franta said in the interview, describing the large, heavy-lift rocket operators that dominate headlines. "Think of us not even as Uber, but Uber Eats. We're delivering something very small to a specific spot and trying to do it inexpensively."

Key Takeaways

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) is developing an air-launch approach that uses F-104 fighter jets capable of Mach 2 flight as a reusable airborne launch platform to carry payloads and launch vehicles to high altitude before release, positioning itself as a low-cost, responsive alternative to conventional ground-launched rockets.

The company operates from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, landing on the same runway once used by the Space Shuttle, and says it has more than 20 years of flight operations behind the platform.

CEO Tim Franta, a Brevard County native and former chief of staff of the Florida Space Authority, was appointed CEO in 2026 after serving as Starfighters' Vice President of Development since 2022 and is working to attract investors to fund the next milestones, including a drop test and, ultimately, placing satellites and other payloads into low Earth orbit.

The small-satellite launch market is projected to exceed $69 billion by 2030, according to consulting and market-research firm Frost and Sullivan. Starfighters works with space and defense customers and operates from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

A Different Approach, and a Different Business Model

The logic behind air launch is straightforward. Rather than igniting a large rocket at ground level and fighting through the densest part of the atmosphere from a standing start, Starfighters intends to use its F-104 fleet as a reusable airborne launch platform, carrying a payload and its launch vehicle to high altitude and high speed before release. The company has said its jets can lift payloads toward roughly 45,000 feet for air launch to space, giving the rocket a running start that conventional ground launches cannot match.

Franta's connection to the effort runs deep, and local. "I was born about eight miles that way," he said in the interview, describing roots on the Space Coast that stretch back a generation. "My mother was a switchboard operator that did a lot of calls for the Space Center. And my uncle was the launch director for the Atlas Centaur." He noted that he built the company's hangar more than two decades ago while working in Florida's space sector, calling his return to the business "very full circle."

Kennedy Space Center is, by the company's account, an ideal home for the operation. Starfighters lands on the same runway used by the Space Shuttle, one of the world's longest runways, and the jets need every foot of it. Franta characterized the aircraft as extremely safe, citing more than 20 years of operations, while acknowledging the demands of flying them. "It is a race car," he said. "You have to know what you're doing." He has flown two missions on the F-104 himself.

The Milestones That Matter From Here

For investors, the interview laid out the path ahead in plain terms. Franta said the next big milestone is the company's drop test, with the eventual goal of placing satellites and other payloads into low Earth orbit. He was candid that the hard part is not the engineering alone. "If it's just the rocket, that'd be the easy part," he said. "But you have to get funding and you have to make the business case and you have to do it." The company summed up its philosophy simply: slow, methodical, and deliberate.

That framing matters because Starfighters is an early-stage company and, like every developmental space company, faces real execution, funding, and regulatory risk before any commercial launch. But the addressable market it is chasing is large and growing. With small-satellite launch demand projected to exceed $69 billion by 2030 and a persistent backlog of payloads waiting for rides to orbit, the appeal of a responsive, lower-cost, US-based launch option is easy to understand, even if the road to delivering it is not.

The Space Names Investors Are Watching

Starfighters is pursuing a distinctive niche, and it is not directly comparable to the names below. These companies are included for industry context only; each pursues a different technology, business model, and stage of development, several are considerably larger or further along, and none is a proxy for Starfighters or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) is a space and defense technology company providing launch and spacecraft solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers, and has been active in NASA lunar work. It illustrates the scaled, multi-program end of the commercial launch and spacecraft market that developmental entrants are working toward.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) is a defense and space solutions company operating across national security, space solutions, and its Starlab commercial space-station venture. It offers a view of how a diversified space and defense platform is built into a public company across multiple mission areas.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Cape Canaveral-based, vertically integrated space and defense technology company that designs, manufactures, launches, and collects data from commercial satellites, including its LizzieSat platform. As a fellow Space Coast small-cap, it reflects the broader ecosystem of emerging, US-based space companies.

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is a space infrastructure company supplying components, structures, and in-space manufacturing technologies for government and commercial missions. It represents the picks-and-shovels layer of the space economy that launch and satellite operators depend on.

The Bottom Line

Turning a Cold War-era fighter jet into an airborne launch platform is an unconventional bet, and Starfighters is clear-eyed that milestones, funding, and regulatory steps still separate it from commercial launch. But the idea has a certain elegance: use a proven, reusable, piloted platform to deliver small payloads quickly and inexpensively into a market crying out for exactly that. As Franta put it, this is a slow and methodical pursuit. For investors tracking how the small-satellite launch market matures, the company's drop test and its path toward low Earth orbit are the markers that matter from here.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

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Contact

Starfighters Space Investor Relations: [email protected]

Company website: starfightersspace.com

Sources

[1] WESH 2 News (Megan Moriarty), exclusive interview with Starfighters Space CEO Tim Franta, Brevard County / Space Coast

[2] Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) corporate disclosures and company website

[3] Frost and Sullivan, small-satellite launch market projection (cited via WESH 2 News interview)

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