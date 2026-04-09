Arvore Partners LP - Strategic investment by ATB Financial

CALGARY, AB, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Omnigence Asset Management ("Omnigence") is pleased to announce that ATB Financial ("ATB"), the largest financial institution headquartered in Western Canada, has made a strategic investment (the "Investment") in Arvore Partners LP ("Arvore"), an affiliated partner fund of Omnigence.

The Investment builds on Arvore's recent fundraising momentum, which includes institutional investors, family offices, CIRO dealer networks, asset management firms, and high net worth investors. This momentum, combined with (i) strong operational performance, and (ii) a compelling pipeline of transaction opportunities, positions Arvore to further advance its lower mid-market private equity consolidation strategy. Arvore's portfolio performance continues to support consistent investor cash returns, as reflected in the most recent monthly distribution paid on March 31, 2026, representing an annualized yield of 11.50%.

The partnership with ATB represents an important milestone as Arvore continues to scale its platform.

"As we continue to grow the Fund, we are proud to have ATB alongside us as a financial partner and advisor, bringing entrepreneurial insight, Western Canadian roots, and a collaborative mindset to support the next phase of our growth," said Stephen Johnston, partner at Arvore and a director of Omnigence.

This Investment further strengthens a relationship spanning more than a decade. What began in 2014 as an introductory discussion has evolved into a trusted partnership grounded in shared values, disciplined underwriting, and a long-term approach to building resilient Canadian businesses.

About:

Arvore Partners LP is a hybrid evergreen private equity fund focused on consolidating lower mid-market businesses across North America. The Fund targets founder-led companies in areas including casual dining, building products distribution, environmental services, master franchisors, and automotive maintenance, with a strategy centered on operational value creation and scalable growth.

Omnigence is a Canadian alternative investment platform focused on farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries. Managing over $1 billion in platform assets, the firm invests in underserved segments of the market where scale, operational complexity, or size constraints limit participation from larger institutions.

DISCLAIMER:

This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence, Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence and Arvore relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's and Arvore's investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's or Arvore's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence and Arvore do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Omnigence Corp.

Matt Barr, 1-587-393-0893