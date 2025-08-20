Veripath Partners Surpasses $500 Million in Assets Under Management and 140,000 Acres Under Stewardship, Marking 18 Years of Farmland Investment Excellence

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Omnigence Asset Management is pleased to recognize its partner fund, Veripath Partners, on achieving a major growth milestone: surpassing $500 million in assets under management (AUM) and stewarding more than 140,000 acres of Canadian farmland. This achievement coincides with the Veripath team's 18th anniversary as dedicated farmland investment managers.

Since its inception, Veripath has been dedicated to identifying and acquiring high-quality farmland with a disciplined, data-driven approach. By focusing on productivity-adjusted pricing and long-term stewardship, the firm has delivered value to investors while maintaining a commitment to sustainable land management and operational best practices.

"Reaching $500 million AUM and an 18-year team track record reflects both the material productivity adjusted price discounts of Canadian farmland and Veripath's consistent ability to execute," said Stephen Johnston, Director at Omnigence Asset Management. "Omnigence is proud to partner with Veripath in delivering a strategy that provides a strong value proposition and a stable, inflation-resilient return profile for investors"

About Omnigence Asset Management: Omnigence Asset Management is a Canadian alternative investment platform specializing in farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is committed to helping investors preserve purchasing power and build durable portfolios in a structurally challenging macro environment. Omnigence has grown to over CA$1 billion in platform assets by focusing on what it describes as the neglected middle, investment opportunities that are too small or too operationally complex for large institutions and traditional alternative managers.

About Veripath Partners: Veripath Partners is a Canadian alternative investment firm focused exclusively on farmland. The firm currently manages a nationally diversified, Canadian focused row-crop fund with $500M+ AUM and 140,000+ acres.

DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively "Omnigence") have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

