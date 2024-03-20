Aruba Celebrates International Day of Happiness by Teaching the Language of Happiness

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, the One happy island of Aruba is introducing the Language of Happiness , in celebration of International Day of Happiness . This global campaign is focused on teaching lessons in happiness, a language both spoken and felt, around the world.

The Language of Happiness

It's no surprise that the happiness that comes from Aruba is different – it stays with you long after you leave. It's a feeling so strong it even has a name, The Aruba Effect. That's why this International Day of Happiness, Aruba wants to encourage those across the globe to take a lesson in the Language of Happiness. How? By releasing the island's first-ever educational video outlining five simple lessons so everyone can become fluent in happiness.

Gratitude: Ask yourself, "What am I thankful for?" Whether it's the people in your life, your health or nature itself, find a way to express gratitude. In Aruba they simply say "Masha Danki." Wellness: It's difficult to care for others without first caring for ourselves. From work-life balance to exercise and relaxation, don't forget to take care of you. Community: Home to approximately 100 different nationalities, Aruba knows the value of community - a sense of belonging that keeps us connected. Joining a community and welcoming others, speaks happiness through inclusion. Kindness: Kindness is happiness in action, as Arubans know all too well. The kindness you receive becomes the kindness you share. Growth: Stay curious – because curiosity leads to growth. Open yourself to happiness that you may otherwise have never known and share it with others.

To share the five lessons behind the Language of Happiness far and wide, ATA partnered with those who are most fluent, travelers who recently felt the Aruba Effect, to share the video with their audience of jetsetters. Because no matter where you're from, or visiting around the world, there's only one truly universal language.

Want to learn more? Head on over to @ArubaTourism on Instagram or visit Aruba.com to practice the Language of Happiness.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba is home to world-class beaches, a diverse culinary scene, top-rated rejuvenating wellness experiences and award-winning hotels and villas. Better known as the One happy island, Aruba's consistently sunny weather and welcoming hospitality are only parts of what makes the island so special. The island leaves travelers with an overwhelming sense of happiness, sending them off with a glow that never fades – we call it the Aruba Effect . Want to discover more? Visit Aruba.com and follow along on social @arubatourism on Instagram , Facebook and X .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Contact:

Zeno Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority