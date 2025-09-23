Global Study Reveals: Travelers Demand Responsible Tourism, But 77% Say They Lack Guidance

Aruba study shows travelers across generations are ready to act, but want destinations, industry partners and communities to show them how.

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Aruba released its Responsible Tourism Impact Report, a new global study revealing that 96% of travelers believe Responsible Tourism is important, and 80% say tourism is about more than minimizing impact — it should actively improve the lives of locals.

Yet while 73% of travelers say they want to learn how to make a positive impact, only 23% feel they've been shown how — highlighting a clear gap between intention and action, and an opportunity for destinations, industry partners, and communities to step up and provide clearer guidance.

Aruba's Responsible Tourism Impact Report explores how travelers define Responsible Tourism, the steps they're willing to take to support local communities and protect destinations, and the guidance they need to make a positive impact. The global study surveyed thousands of international travelers across seven markets to understand generational differences and identify signals shaping the future of travel.

"Responsible Tourism is no longer optional — it's become the minimum standard travelers expect," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "This research shows that travelers are ready, but they need clearer ways to act on their values. Now is the moment for leadership. Aruba is committed to moving from insight to action — from guest guidelines to on-island education — to ensure every trip supports our communities and protects what makes Aruba the One Happy Island."

Key Findings from Aruba's Responsible Tourism Impact Report

Responsible Tourism is Now the Baseline

Ninety-six percent of global travelers say Responsible Tourism matters and 80% believe tourism should actively uplift the people and places they visit. This shift signals Responsible Tourism is no longer a niche expectation, but the new standard.





Ninety-six percent of global travelers say Responsible Tourism matters and 80% believe tourism should actively uplift the people and places they visit. This shift signals Responsible Tourism is no longer a niche expectation, but the new standard. Travelers Are Ready – the Industry Needs to Close the Gap

While 97% of travelers are willing to engage in at least one action to help protect and support destinations and communities, and 73% of travelers want to learn how to make a positive impact, only 23% feel they've been shown how. This gap highlights a critical role for destinations and industry leaders to guide and empower travelers.





While 97% of travelers are willing to engage in at least one action to help protect and support destinations and communities, and 73% of travelers want to learn how to make a positive impact, only 23% feel they've been shown how. This gap highlights a critical role for destinations and industry leaders to guide and empower travelers. From Climate to Culture: What Guides Traveler Decisions

Seventy-four percent of travelers recognize rising seas and extreme weather as threats to island destinations, with 89% wanting leaders to prioritize protecting wildlife and 87% wanting them to prioritize ecosystems. Travelers increasingly view protecting islands like Aruba as a global responsibility, not just a local challenge.





Seventy-four percent of travelers recognize rising seas and extreme weather as threats to island destinations, with 89% wanting leaders to prioritize protecting wildlife and 87% wanting them to prioritize ecosystems. Travelers increasingly view protecting islands like as a global responsibility, not just a local challenge. Generations United by Purpose, Divided by Approach

Boomers are leading on footprint reduction, with 74% willing to cut back on resource use such as water and energy, and 61% preferring community-based stays. Gen Z is driving advocacy and sharing, with 39% willing to volunteer or support local causes and another 39% ready to promote Responsible Tourism through policy advocacy or social media.





Boomers are leading on footprint reduction, with 74% willing to cut back on resource use such as water and energy, and 61% preferring community-based stays. Gen Z is driving advocacy and sharing, with 39% willing to volunteer or support local causes and another 39% ready to promote Responsible Tourism through policy advocacy or social media. Luxury is Being Redefined

Thirty-four percent of high-end travelers now define luxury through impact, expecting premium amenities alongside environmental certifications and unique cultural experiences.





Thirty-four percent of high-end travelers now define luxury through impact, expecting premium amenities alongside environmental certifications and unique cultural experiences. Authenticity Drives Choice

Natural beauty (66%), locally owned businesses (65%), and cultural immersion (59%) are the top factors driving destination selection. Travelers want authentic, community-rooted experiences.

Aruba Tourism Authority in Action

The Aruba Tourism Authority initiated a strategic shift in 2025, moving toward Responsible Tourism to better balance prosperity with preservation. As part of that journey, A.T.A. has set a long-term goal to transition to Regenerative Tourism by 2035 – creating net-positive effects for Aruba's ecosystems and people by restoring biodiversity, uplifting communities, and strengthening cultural identity. While this is a long-term journey, key actions to date include:

The Aruba Promise: A pledge inviting travelers to see themselves not just as visitors, but as guests of Aruba — embracing a slower pace, considering their footprint, and showing gratitude for the island's people, culture, and natural beauty. By committing to the Promise, guests help protect biodiversity and ensure Aruba remains the One Happy Island for generations to come.

A pledge inviting travelers to see themselves not just as visitors, but as guests of — embracing a slower pace, considering their footprint, and showing gratitude for the island's people, culture, and natural beauty. By committing to the Promise, guests help protect biodiversity and ensure remains the One Happy Island for generations to come. Guest Guidelines: To help guests uphold the Aruba Promise, A.T.A. created eight simple steps — from packing reef-safe sunscreen and reusable water bottles, to supporting local businesses, conserving resources, and respecting wildlife.

To help guests uphold the Aruba Promise, A.T.A. created eight simple steps — from packing reef-safe sunscreen and reusable water bottles, to supporting local businesses, conserving resources, and respecting wildlife. Initial Steps on Climate Action A.T.A. has committed to electrifying its fleet by 2030, is exploring renewable energy for its operations, and continues to expand guest education.

A.T.A. has committed to electrifying its fleet by 2030, is exploring renewable energy for its operations, and continues to expand guest education. Collective Efforts On-Island: Through its partnership with the Aruba Conservation Foundation , A.T.A. supports restoration projects and nature-based solutions to protect biodiversity and strengthen the island's resilience.

Survey Methodology

In partnership with Zeno Group, A.T.A. fielded an online survey of 7,032 global respondents across the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Australia and Netherlands, that reflect consumers who have traveled internationally in the past year. The overall margin of error for the sample is +/- 1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba is home to world-class beaches, a diverse culinary scene, top-rated rejuvenating wellness experiences and award-winning hotels and villas. Better known as the One happy island, Aruba's consistently sunny weather and welcoming hospitality are only parts of what makes the island so special. The island leaves travelers with an overwhelming sense of happiness, sending them off with a glow that never fades – we call it the Aruba Effect. Want to discover more? Visit Aruba.com and follow along on social @arubatourism on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Contact:

Zeno Group

[email protected]

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority