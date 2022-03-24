ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Montreal, Quebec-based PCI-Perrault Consulting Inc. (doing business as PCI Compensation Consulting). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, PCI is a compensation consulting firm specializing in total compensation and governance for organizations throughout Canada. They advise organizations in the design and integration of their compensation and business strategies. Bridgit Courey, Marc Chartrand, Dominic Girard, Dominique Thuot and their colleagues will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher's Benefit and HR Consulting Division in Canada, and Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director, Human Resources & Compensation Consulting, for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"The PCI team will build upon Gallagher's existing compensation offerings and expand our capabilities within the Compensation space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I'm delighted to welcome Bridgit, Marc, Dominic, Dominique and their colleagues to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

