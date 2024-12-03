ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario-based Dawson & Keenan Insurance Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dawson & Keenan Insurance is a retail insurance brokerage serving personal and commercial lines clients in Northern Ontario. Larry Day and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Dave Partington, head of Gallagher's Canadian retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Dawson & Keenan Insurance has a long-standing reputation in the region and will provide growth opportunities for our retail brokerage operations in Canada," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Larry and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

