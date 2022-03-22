ARTHREX LICENSES EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FROM BIMINI HEALTH TECH TO GLOBALLY COMMERCIALIZE AUTOPOSE For ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE

PLANO, Texas, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bimini Health Tech, a commercial-stage medical device company, and Arthrex, Inc., a global leader in minimally invasive orthopedic technology, have entered into an exclusive partnership to globally commercialize Bimini's Autopose family of products for the harvesting and micro-fragmentation of adipose tissue. Bimini will provide Arthrex with exclusive commercial distribution rights for the orthopedic surgery and sports medicine fields of use and will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply.

The Autopose portfolio of products allow for simple and sterile closed-loop processing of lipoaspirate tissue in medical procedures involving the recovering, concentrating, and transferring autologous adipose tissue for use in orthopedic and arthroscopic surgeries. Click here to see how the Autopose technology works.

"We are tremendously excited to have Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive orthopedics, as a commercial partner to distribute our Autopose family of products," said Bradford Conlan, Chief Executive Officer of Bimini Health Tech. "The Autopose platform allows for the safe harvesting and processing of autologous adipose tissue, for those that are not accustomed, and leverages the unique properties of the patient's own adipose tissue. We look forward to working closely with Arthrex to increase the availability of these innovative products in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, and to improve the lives of patients."

Arthrex Group Product Manager Rob Harrison added, "Arthrex is excited to partner with Bimini Health Tech and its' innovative technology that redefines the standard of adipose tissue recovery. Partnering with Bimini Health Tech positions us to explore other opportunities in the Orthobiologics space while continuing our mission of helping surgeons better treat their patients."

About Bimini Health Tech

Bimini Health Tech is a privately held commercial-stage medical device and biologics company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets an innovative product portfolio of tissue and cell-based technologies in breast reconstruction, aesthetics, sports medicine and orthopedics.

The Bimini Health Tech portfolio includes Puregraft®, Healeon®, Dermapose® and Kerastem®. The company develops and commercializes innovative products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their reconstructive and therapeutic benefit. Since 2013, they have been developing innovative products to provide premium point-of-care options to consumers and physicians alike. Learn more about Bimini Health Tech at www.biminihealthtech.com.

About Arthrex

Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, FL, is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing, and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 1,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide. For more information on Arthrex Autopose visit Arthrex - Arthrex AutoPose™ Adipose Harvesting System.

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech

For further information: Michele VonGerichten, [email protected], BIMINI HEALTH TECH, 6505 Windcrest Drive, #100, Plano, TX 75024, www.biminihealthtech.com