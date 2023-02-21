ARTEMIS ORDERS CONSTRUCTION FLEET

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

ARTEMIS IN FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR COMMENCEMENT OF MAJOR WORKS AT THE BLACKWATER PROJECT

ARTEMIS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to provide various updates on its site activities at the Company's Blackwater project ("Blackwater") and corporate head office.

Blackwater Construction Fleet Ordered

Figure 1: Blackwater Project Plant Site Area Q1-2023 (Looking West) (CNW Group/Artemis Gold Inc.) Figure 2: Blackwater Project New Construction Camp Area Q1-2023 (Looking North) (CNW Group/Artemis Gold Inc.)

The Company has executed an order with Finning (Canada), a division of Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) for the construction equipment reqSuired for the execution of the owner-performed scope of major works construction activities. The initial construction fleet is expected to be delivered in early Q2 2023 and will be composed of a variety of mining support equipment, including excavators, backhoe loaders, compactors, graders, telehandlers, as well as fuel and water trucks, and will be further expanded throughout the construction period.

Supplementary rental equipment will be used in the interim to support the initial construction fleet until the primary mining fleet is delivered to site in preparation for the commencement of mine pre-stripping activities. Preliminary work activities will focus on development of site infrastructure including access roads, water management structures, mine haul roads, and commencement of tailings dam construction.

Plant Site Preparation on Schedule

The plant site preparation is well advanced with the majority of the bulk earth works completed, including contractor laydown and batch plant areas. Both areas are ready for handover to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor (Sedgman Canada Limited or "Sedgman") upon Sedgman's mobilization to Blackwater.

Meanwhile, construction activities have expanded to focus on water management in readiness for spring breakup, including completion of the sediment and erosion control pond.

The process plant site area remains on track to be completed before the start of major works construction, which is expected to commence shortly following the receipt of the BC Mines Act Permits.

Figure 1: Blackwater Project Plant Site Area Q1-2023 (Looking West)

Source: Artemis Gold Inc.

Construction Camp Installation

Work on the construction camp is proceeding on schedule with 150 rooms and kitchen facilities on track to be ready for occupation by the end of February, with the remaining rooms to be furnished and ready for occupation in March 2023, bringing the total camp capacity to 477 beds to meet the full complement needed for the duration of the construction period.

Figure 2: Blackwater Project New Construction Camp Area Q1-2023 (Looking South)

Source: Artemis Gold Inc.

Preferred Construction Support Service Partners Selected

To further support preparations for the commencement of major works construction, the Company has also selected preferred partners to provide security, supply fuel and related products, as well as explosives and related services. The Company expects to finalize negotiations for these and other key contracts with a view to executing binding agreements following receipt of the BC Mines Act Permit.

New Additions to Artemis Management Team

Artemis is also pleased to announce the appointments of Emily Schwede as Vice President, Legal and Peter Rawlins as Vice President, Treasurer. Emily Schwede brings over 20 years of legal experience to her role. Most recently, she held the position of Director, Legal Affairs at SNC Lavalin Inc. where she was involved in all legal and commercial aspects of major projects from pre-bid to proposals to the execution and operational phases. Peter Rawlins brings deep experience in treasury, debt management and financial markets. He joins Artemis from CIBC where he worked for 19 years, most recently as Managing Director of CIBC Capital Markets, Global Mining and Forest Products. During this time, Peter's focus has been on negotiating and executing various financing structures including project finance, corporate debt, streams and risk management strategies such as hedging.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented, "As the bulk earthworks activities for the Blackwater process plant nears completion, and in anticipation of receipt the of the BC Mines Act Permits for Blackwater, we are preparing our team and making the necessary preparations with our preferred partners to secure the supply of equipment, materials and services in order to be shovel-ready for the commencement of major works construction. The addition of Emily and Peter further strengthens the Artemis Management team as we continue to advance our Tier One asset base."

