Artemis Gold Announces Management Additions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the additions of Tony Scott as Chief Business Development Officer and James Woeller as Vice President Business Development and Improvement, effective immediately.

Mr. Scott will be responsible for overseeing the business improvement, technical services, exploration and corporate development functions of the Company, including strategic business planning and identifying future district growth options. Mr. Woeller will be responsible for leading the business improvement and corporate development functions for the Company, with a focus on asset optimization, business planning and future growth opportunities.

Artemis Gold CEO Dale Andres said: "Tony and James join Artemis Gold at a very exciting juncture as we continue to optimize our Phase 1 operations, including the Phase 1A step-change to increase design throughput by 33% by Q4 2026, and continue our planning toward an investment decision on the larger Phase 2 expansion. These appointments will further strengthen our management capability and are in keeping with our disciplined approach to executing on our optimization and strategic growth plans and generating further shareholder value."

Mr. Scott brings more than 25 years of experience to the Company and has enjoyed a notable career in the metals and mining industry including increasingly senior positions with Placer Dome and Teck Resources. Mr. Scott is also very familiar with the Blackwater Mine, having completed technical due diligence on the project on behalf of Macquarie Bank Limited where he was a Managing Director in their metals and energy group. Most recently, Mr. Scott was Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Technical Services with Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos"), where he worked closely with Artemis Gold's CEO, Dale Andres, until Gatos' recent acquisition for US$970 million. Mr. Scott holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining Geology from Curtin University's Western Australian School of Mines, is a Professional Geologist and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Mr. Woeller joins the Company after having most recently served as Vice President Corporate Development and Business Improvement at Gatos. Mr. Woeller began his career with Teck Resources, rising through the ranks to Director, Strategy and Business Analysis. Mr. Woeller holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, a Master of Science in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines and is a CFA charter holder.

In conjunction with these appointments, the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 36,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 18,000 restricted share units pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Options are priced at $34.92 (based on the closing price on October 10, 2025) and will expire on October 14, 2030.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's current focus is the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450km northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

