Artemis Gold Reports AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Shareholders holding 164,683,085 shares or 70.65% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at eight.

Votes FOR % FOR Votes AGAINST % AGAINST 164,677,910 100.00 5,175 0.00

All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 17, 2026, were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company, unless their successors are duly elected or until their resignation as directors.

Name Votes FOR % FOR Votes WITHHELD % WITHHELD Steven Dean 144,310,288 90.07 15,901,169 9.93 David Black 159,514,291 99.56 697,166 0.44 Dale Andres 160,187,665 99.99 23,792 0.01 Ryan Beedie 160,178,774 99.98 32,683 0.02 Lisa Ethans 160,203,828 100.00 7,629 0.00 Elise Rees 160,188,159 99.99 23,298 0.01 George Salamis 160,196,882 99.99 14,575 0.01 Janis Shandro 160,188,269 99.99 23,188 0.01

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Votes FOR % FOR Votes WITHHELD % WITHHELD 164,682,290 100.00 795 0.00

Finally, the Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's rolling omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

Votes FOR % FOR Votes AGAINST % AGAINST 160,096,015 99.93 115,442 0.07

Under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Omnibus Plan must be approved on an annual basis by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders entitled to vote at such meeting.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Investor Relations contact, Meg Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact, [email protected]