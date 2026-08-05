Artemis Gold Reports AGM Voting Results

News provided by

Artemis Gold Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 17:37 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Shareholders holding 164,683,085 shares or 70.65% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of Directors of the Company for the ensuing year at eight.

Votes FOR

% FOR

Votes AGAINST

% AGAINST

164,677,910

100.00

5,175

0.00

All director nominees set out in the Management Information Circular dated June 17, 2026, were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company, unless their successors are duly elected or until their resignation as directors.

Name

Votes FOR

% FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Steven Dean

144,310,288

90.07

15,901,169

9.93

David Black

159,514,291

99.56

697,166

0.44

Dale Andres

160,187,665

99.99

23,792

0.01

Ryan Beedie

160,178,774

99.98

32,683

0.02

Lisa Ethans

160,203,828

100.00

7,629

0.00

Elise Rees

160,188,159

99.99

23,298

0.01

George Salamis

160,196,882

99.99

14,575

0.01

Janis Shandro

160,188,269

99.99

23,188

0.01

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Votes FOR

% FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

164,682,290

100.00

795

0.00

Finally, the Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's rolling omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

Votes FOR

% FOR

Votes AGAINST

% AGAINST

160,096,015

99.93

115,442

0.07

Under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Omnibus Plan must be approved on an annual basis by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders entitled to vote at such meeting.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Investor Relations contact, Meg Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact, [email protected]

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Artemis Gold Inc.