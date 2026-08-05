Artemis Gold Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Common Share

(all amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share of the Company, payable on September 9, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date of August 19, 2026. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

This declaration is consistent with the Company's dividend policy announced on February 18, 2026, whereby it intends to declare and pay an inaugural base quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, with two quarterly payments in 2026, of which this dividend is the first. The Company then plans to increase this base quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share in 2027, or $0.32 per share annually.

Beginning in 2028 and aligned with progression toward commercial production of the Expanded Phase 2 ("EP2") project, the Company intends to implement a variable dividend in addition to the quarterly base dividend of $0.08 per share. Commencing with the release of Q1 2028 financials, each quarterly base dividend will be topped up by a variable amount such that the total amount of dividends will approximate 40% of free cash flow1.

The dividend policy is part of the Company's disciplined capital allocation framework, providing guidance for returning capital to shareholders in a manner that is sustainable, prudent, and consistent with the Company's near-term growth strategy and long-term goal to maximize value for shareholders.

Artemis Gold Executive Chair Steven Dean commented: "As Founder and Executive Chair, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time since the Company's inception. We have built a business that is today generating strong cash flows funding our expansion and growth plans, ahead of the original schedule and without diluting shareholders, while initiating with this announcement today the first return of capital to shareholders. This is a significant milestone and a testament to the quality of our assets, our disciplined execution, and the commitment and skills of our team. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and support, and I look forward to maintaining our record of industry leading shareholder value creation."

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for Artemis to deliver dividends to shareholders under its dividend policy; the declaration and payment of future dividends, the potential adoption of additional shareholder return policies, including a Normal Course Issuer Bid, liquidity available to invest in expansion projects, and the strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance of the Blackwater Mine, including (i) estimates of grades, throughput, recoveries, future production and sales; (ii) estimates of future costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustain cost margins, and growth capital expenditures; (iii) the extent and timing of any exploration programs; (iv) the plans of the Company with respect to optimizing and enhancing current operations, including the expected costs and benefits of work to be undertaken as part of Phase 1A and EP2 expansions, and the expected timing of procurement, construction, commissioning and completion works; (v) the anticipated life of mine and options to extend, and (vi) other financial and operational expectations of the Company with respect to the mine.

These forward-looking statements represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance, which are based on information currently available to management, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary. Important risks and other factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: risks related to ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the operations, optimization, enhancement and expansion of the Blackwater Mine within the expected timing or at all, the timing and receipt of certain required approvals, changes in commodity prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, litigation risks (including the anticipated outcome or resolution of ongoing or potential claims and counterclaims, the timing and success of such claims and counterclaims), risks inherent in mineral resource and mineral reserves estimates and results, risks inherent in exploration and development activities, changes in exploration, mining, optimization, enhancement or expansion plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability or unanticipated delays to the delivery of materials, resources (including hydropower), plant and equipment or third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances, job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters including climate change, weather events, and the possibility that assumptions relating to hydrogeological conditions, water quality, water availability or related mitigation measures may prove inaccurate or incomplete)), changes in governmental regulation of mining operations, political risk, social unrest, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, and other risks related to the ability of the Company to proceed with its plans for the Mine and other risks set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, which is available on the Company's website at www.artemisgoldinc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) any necessary permits, approvals and consents in connection with the exploration program or the operations and expansion of the Mine will be obtained; (3) financing for the continued operation of the Blackwater Mine and future expansion activities will continue to be available on terms suitable to the Company; (4) sustained commodity prices will continue to make the Mine economically viable; and (5) there will not be any unfavourable changes to the economic, political, permitting and legal climate in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause the actual results or performance by the Company to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or the financial condition of the Company. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.



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1 Free cash flow is defined as the cash generated by the business that is available to be distributed to shareholders and is calculated as net cash from operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, lease payments, and scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Company's recurring financing arrangements.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Investor Relations contact: Meg Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 899 0518; Media relations contact, [email protected]