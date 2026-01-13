ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 246.2 METERS GRADING 1.02 % CUEQ FROM NEAR SURFACE EXTENDING MINERALIZATION AT BEREZSKI NORTH TARGET (ELEMES PROJECT) IN KAZAKHSTAN

EL25023: 246.2m of mineralization grading 1.02% copper-equivalent ("CuEq") (0.75 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu) at Berezski North , starting at 0.8m depth, including 140.0m grading 1.26% CuEq (0.88 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu) starting from 7.0m depth.





("CuEq") (0.75 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu) at , starting at 0.8m depth, including 140.0m grading 1.26% CuEq (0.88 g/t Au, 0.35% Cu) starting from 7.0m depth. EL25022: 47.0m of mineralization grading 0.54% copper-equivalent (0.42 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu) at Berezski East , starting at 302.0m depth.





(0.42 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu) at , starting at 302.0m depth. EL25021: 55.0m of mineralization grading 0.26 % copper-equivalent (0.11 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu) at Berezski Central , starting at 42.0m depth.

Berezski North

Hole EL25023 delivered broad intersections of high-grade copper-gold mineralization from near surface, reinforcing the strength and continuity of the Berezski North system. Hole EL25023 provides confidence that the high-grade mineralization extends for over 350m between and beyond holes EL24005 and EL25016, confirming the robustness of the mineralized trend. These results enhance confidence in the scale and growth potential of the Berezski North Target, which remains open in multiple directions. Ongoing and planned drilling will continue to systematically explore the high-grade mineralization of this target.

Berezski Central / Berezski East

Hole EL25021 confirms the continuity of copper-gold mineralization to the south of the Berezski Central Target, however the drill encountered mechanical issues and was halted prior to reaching the targeted high-grade zone identified from Holes EL24001 & EL24012.

Hole EL25022 discovered a new zone of near surface gold mineralization approximately 300m to the east of the Bereszki East Target suggesting that there may be multiple gold zones surrounding the Berezski East target to be discovered. The Company is planning on a systematic drill program at and around Berezski East to fully understand the controls on copper-gold mineralization and any additional zones of mineralization in the area.

Tim Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals, commented: " The Berezski North Target is firming up as a second bonafide, near-surface, copper-gold porphyry system which is also open in multiple directions. We are reviewing geophysics and drill data and are planning to increase our drilling focus here starting in February, particularly in the southerly and westerly direction. Hole EL25023 intersected very nice zones of copper-gold mineralization extending the footprint of the Berezski North mineralized envelope to approximately 600 metres and strongly suggests that the mineralization intersected in hole EL24005, EL25016 and EL25023 are part of the same system. We plan to continue stepping out to test for continuity of these high-grade, near-surface zones." He went on to add, "Berezski Central, five kilometres south is another key porphyry system in the trend that continues to expand. Unfortunately, Hole EL25021 didn't reach the targeted depth because of mechanical issues on the Drill Rig. We have additional assays pending from this target and following the successful KGK top of bedrock program announced last month, we have confirmed strike potential of at least one kilometre at Berezski Central that will be followed up when core drilling recommences next month."

Notes: For copper and gold equivalent calculations the following metal process were used: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, US$30/lb Molybdenum, and metallurgical recoveries have been updated to Cu 90%, Au 85%, Ag 75%, Mo 80%. All intervals are presented as core lengths as the true thicknesses of mineralization is currently unknown.

Results from this news release include:

Table 1. Summary results from holes EL25021, EL2502 and EL25023

Hole_ID Intersection Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq AuEq From (m) To (m) (m) (g/t) ( %) (g/t) ppm ( %) (g/t) EL25021 0.0 400.0 400.00 0.08 0.01 0.50 28.61 0.15 0.13 Including 42.0 97.0 55.00 0.11 0.11 1.04 70.97 0.26 0.22 Including 238.0 284.0 46.00 0.07 0.14 0.51 75.16 0.25 0.22 Including 370.0 400.0 30.00 0.08 0.10 0.52 50.26 0.21 0.18 EL25022 0.0 500.0 500.00 0.11 0.02 0.20 2.54 0.13 0.11 Includes 14.0 43.9 29.90 0.63 0.01 0.30 7.50 0.64 0.55 Includes 302.0 349.0 47.00 0.42 0.13 0.58 4.75 0.54 0.46 Includes 467.0 483.0 16.00 0.27 0.01 0.42 3.06 0.28 0.24 EL25023 0.8 247.0 246.20 0.75 0.24 3.70 40.30 1.02 0.88 including 7.0 147.0 140.00 0.88 0.35 4.37 52.20 1.26 1.08 including 7.0 121.0 114.00 0.94 0.40 4.7 60.7 1.38 1.18 and 187.0 247.0 60.00 0.83 0.10 3.2 22.6 0.96 0.83

Table 2. Drill-hole locations

Hole_ID Coordinates (UTM) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) Easting Northing RL EL25021 506160 5713196 235 225 -75 400.0 EL25022 507254 5712628 240 120 -65 500.0 EL25023 508333 5717429 234 225 -72 506.2

Drill Highlights:

Hole EL25021 was drilled 125m south of EL24001 (261.0 m grading 0.39 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu) to test the southern extension of the Berezski Central Cu-Au zone. The hole intersected argillic- and phyllic-altered diorites with brecciated intervals, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins, and minor andesite dykes. Mineralization is dominated by disseminated pyrite with minor chalcopyrite. Unfortunately, due to mechanical issues with the drill-rig, the hole had to be terminated before reaching the eastern margin of the high-grade Au-Cu zones intersected in holes EL24001 and EL24012.

Hole EL25022 targeted the southern Berezski East Zone, following up on gold mineralization in EL24004 (138.8 m grading 0.77 g/t Au and 0.09 % Cu). The hole intersected brecciated and fractured andesites intruded by diorite dykes, with clay, argillic, and propylitic alteration. Mineralization is generally weak, dominated by disseminated pyrite. Small patches of Tellurium (Te) and Gold (Au) -rich minerals were identified in the upper zone, potentially indicating telluride-type gold mineralization. A minor zone of chalcopyrite was intersected at 315m, associated with faulting and anhydrite veins.

Hole EL25023 tested the continuation of mineralization in EL24005 (547.0m grading 0.48 g/t Au and 0.23 % Cu) and reached a depth of 506.2m. The hole intersected hydrothermal breccias, andesites, and diorites with argillic, phyllic, and potassic alteration. Veins include D-type quartz-pyrite and minor B-type quartz-chalcopyrite near faults. Mineralization is dominated by pyrite, with minor chalcopyrite, and extends the high-grade zones identified in EL24005 and indicates that it is linked to the high-grade Cu-Au mineralization drilled by hole EL25016 approximately 350m to the southwest.

Exploration Update

Over the next month, The Company expects the remaining assays from the Elemes drill program, which paused just before Christmas, to be forthcoming and will be released in due course.

The final processing and data from the third-party contractor in the United States for the Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys were received last week. This is being reviewed alongside the drill data completed to date to better identify limits and controls to mineralization and to prioritize drill targets for re-start of drilling activities at Elemes next month. A further market update on the 2026 Elemes Exploration Plan will be provided in the next few weeks.

Core photos

Elemes Phase II Drill Program: Since June last year, Arras Minerals has been advancing its 20,000-metre Phase II diamond drill program at the Elemes project. Drilling paused in late December for a winter break and will re-commence in February.

The final data from a Magnetotellurics ("MT") and gravity surveys across key sections of the Berezski and Aimandai Trends has been received by The Company and is being used this to refine and guide future drill targeting in 2026.

Elemes Project Overview: The Elemes Project comprises two exploration licenses covering 531 square kilometres in northeast Kazakhstan, located approximately 13 km southwest of Ekibastuz and just 20 km from Arras's operational base. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, with a paved highway crossing the licence, and access to 1100 KVA power lines, heavy rail, and other utilities within a 15 km radius.

Situated within the prolific Bozshakol-Chingiz metallogenic belt, Elemes lies near significant regional deposits, including the Beskauga porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit (~80 km east) and KAZ Minerals' Bozshakol copper-gold mine (~60 km northwest), which reported mined grades in Q1 2025 of 0.37% Copper and 0.20 g/t gold. 1

Geologically, the property is underlain by interbedded intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks intruded by multiple phases of diorite and monzodiorite porphyry. Copper-gold mineralization occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite veins associated with these intrusions. In addition, high-grade low-sulphidation epithermal veins have been mapped on the property, representing a secondary exploration target.

Property-wide soil sampling programs in 2022 and 2023 defined two extensive Cu-Mo-As geochemical anomalies: the Berezski and Aimandai Trends, both considered priority targets for follow-up exploration drilling. A Phase 1 drill program on the Berezski Trend in late 2024 returned high-grade porphyry/epithermal copper and gold mineralization in results announced in Q1 2025. A 20,000m Phase 2 drill program commenced in May 2025 and will continue into 2026.

References

1Bozshakol Q1, 2025 Report

https://www.kazminerals.com/media/23282/q1-2025-production-report_final.pdf

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Arras Minerals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut at Arras Minerals operations base in Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sawed in-half with a diamond saw, and then sampled in maximum 2-meter intervals, stopping at geological boundaries, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site.

Each bagged core sample was shipped to ALS Laboratory in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Samples were dried, crushed and pulverized to >80% passing -200 mesh. The prepared sample splits were sent to the ALS Chemex's geochemical analysis laboratories laboratory in Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland and Lima, Peru for multi-element analysis. Multielement analyses were analyzed with ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61) and samples containing >1.0% copper are analyzed via method Cu-OG62.

Gold analysis was conducted by ALS Chemex at the analytical laboratory in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Gold was analyzed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA (atomic absorption) finish (method Au-AA23) with detection limits of 0.005 g/t gold. Samples containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA21).

ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Matthew Booth, Vice President of Exploration, of Arras Minerals Corp., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has reviewed and approved this release. Mr. Booth has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

Gold, copper and other mineral equivalents are calculated on the basis specifically set forth in respect thereto in this presentation and are based upon the reasonable assumptions as to the prices of various metals and their recoveries thereof made by management of the Company on a project-by-project basis as converted metal. All drill-hole intervals are reported as drill widths, as true thicknesses are unknown. Assumed metal prices are: US$3.75/lb. Copper, US$3,000/oz Gold, US$35/oz Silver, & US$30/lb Molybdenum.

The Company has updated metal recoveries: 90% for copper, 85% for gold, 75% for silver, and 80% for molybdenum. These figures are based on a review of published data from advanced-stage porphyry projects (including Vizcachitas, Los Andes Copper; Copper Creek, Faraday Coper; Valeriano, ATEX Copper; Los Helados, NGEx Resources Inc.; Opemiska, XXIX Metal Corp; Costa Fuego, Hot Chili Limited; Moonlight-Superior, US Copper Corp; Warintza, Solaris Resources, Inc.; Chita Valley, Minsud Resources Corp.; Hat, Doubleview Gold Corp.)

Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") grades reported for the drill holes at Elemes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq % = ((Copper (%))*0.9) + ((Gold (g/t) x 0.8571)*0.85) + ((Silver (g/t) x 0.0117)*0.75) + ((Molybdenum (ppm) x 6.8568)*0.80).

Gold Equivalent ("AuEq") grades reported for the drill holes at Elemes were calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = ((Gold (g/t)*0.85) + ((Copper (%) x 1.1667)*0.9) + ((Silver (g/t) x 0.0136)*0.75) + ((Molybdenum (ppm) x 8.0)*0.80).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Tim Barry"

Tim Barry, MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Further information can be found on:

