Armis Receives Technology Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan for Game-changing Agentless Security Platform for Enterprise IoT Devices

"Armis' security platform can distinguish between good and bad device behavior in real time, anywhere on the network or even in wireless environments such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi," said Naga Avinash.G, research analyst. "It passively monitors traffic by tracking and analyzing the behavior and risk of every device in the enterprise environment. It covers laptops, smartphones, tablets, printers, smart TVs, webcams, and even HVAC systems, as well as manufacturing robots and medical devices such as CT scanners, blood infusers, and medical tablets."

Armis has developed a leading Device Knowledgebase, with algorithms that present a high level of granularity in tracking data. Currently, this Device Knowledgebase contains more than 80 million devices and 8 million individual device profiles, including information on device type, manufacturer, and model type; OS and software running on the device; network connections including domains, traffic patterns, traffic intensity, ports, and protocols; known vulnerabilities; and FDA classification. The platform can be deployed as a virtual appliance that plugs into a switch on the customer's network to discover all managed and unmanaged devices.

Significantly, the Armis platform helps enterprises comply with various security regulatory frameworks, including the CIS Critical Security Controls, NIST, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), with regard to IoT devices. In manufacturing, temperature and humidity sensors installed in factories are potential attack entry points, as are robots on assembly lines. At the first sign that a device has been compromised, Armis can take automated action to quarantine the device, thereby protecting the patient or shop floor and the organization.

"Enterprise IoT security has come of age, with CIOs and CISOs across industries prioritizing it as they realize the significant risk these connected devices pose," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. "Our platform is purpose-built to address these new insecure endpoints, what we call 'un-agentable' devices. But beyond the technology, it's how we partner closely with our customers to secure this new attack landscape. We are honored to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan as a leader in this space."

"Armis integrates with security solutions from Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Aruba, ForeScout, Splunk, and Qualys, among others," noted Naga Avinash.G. "Its wide application scope and IoT-readiness have placed it ideally to make the most of the emerging opportunities in the enterprise IoT device security market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Armis

Armis is the first agentless, enterprise-class security platform to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our unique out-of-band sensing technology to discover and analyze all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices—from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new unmanaged smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial robots, medical devices and more. Armis discovers devices on and off the network, continuously analyzes endpoint behavior to identify risks and attacks, and protects critical information and systems by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

