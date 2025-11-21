Arkfield Partners with CentreCourt to Acquire High-Rise Development Site in North York

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Arkfield and CentreCourt have partnered to acquire a prime residential high-rise development site in the vibrant Yonge–Sheppard node of North York. The site, located at 15–25 Poyntz Avenue, offers an exceptional position at the intersection of two subway lines, Yonge Street, and Highway 401, providing unparalleled connectivity and convenience.

The project will have upwards of 500 new residential units, blending sophisticated design with superior construction quality to create a landmark address in one of Toronto's most desirable neighbourhoods.

This development marks the first collaboration between Arkfield and CentreCourt, combining Arkfield's deep expertise in North York's high-rise market with CentreCourt's proven track record as a fully integrated developer.

About Arkfield

Arkfield is a real estate investment group that owns, operates, and develops commercial and residential assets across Ontario. Arkfield actively manages its investments to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns on its portfolio. Arkfield's real estate portfolio totals over 6.2 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of $5.5 billion.

About CentreCourt

CentreCourt is a fully integrated real estate development firm active across all stages of the development lifecycle – land acquisition, zoning, design, marketing, sales/leasing, construction, and customer care. CentreCourt specializes in high-rise condominium and purpose-built rental communities located near major transit amenities, and employment hubs in the Greater Toronto Area. CentreCourt has delivered over 10,000 homes and $5.6 billion in development value since 2010.

SOURCE Arkfield

Stephanie Sampang, [email protected]