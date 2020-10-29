Aritzia to Launch Super World™ Pop Up Designed in Collaboration with Willo Perron

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Super warm. Super cool. Super super. It's The Super Puff™ and it lives up to its super name. Back for Winter 2020 in 8 styles, 12 innovative fabrics and over 65 colours, Aritzia's iconic puffer is fully loaded with top-of-the-line technical details and available at all Aritzia stores and aritzia.com. Worn by the likes of Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie and Hunter Schafer, The Super Puff™ has officially transcended cult-status, catapulting into a whole new world — Super World™.

Aritzia’s Super World™ pop-up boutique launching in New York on November 6, and LA in late December. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications)) Aritzia’s Super World™ pop-up boutique launching in New York on November 6, and LA in late December. (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications)) The Super Puff™ available at all Aritzia stores and Aritzia.com (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications)) Aritzia’s Super World™ New York pop-up boutique opens November 6 in the iconic Dean & DeLuca space at 560 Broadway (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.(Communications))

Designed in collaboration with LA-based, Canadian Designer Willo Perron (Creative Director behind Drake's flying Ferrari and Jay Z's 4:44 album to name a few), Aritzia's Super World™ pop-up boutiques — launching in New York on November 6 and Los Angeles in late December — deliver a fully immersive next chapter for The Super Puff™ franchise. Super World™ invites all to explore the extraordinary world of Super Puff, where state-of-the-art, in-store technology and world-class service through the brand's knowledgeable team of Style Advisors come together all in the name of one super puffy jacket.

Earlier this year, Aritzia announced its takeover of New York's iconic Dean & DeLuca space at 560 Broadway. The launch of Super World™ officially kicks off their commitment to the much-loved, heart-of-SoHo address. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Super World™ will occupy one of fashion's most revered spaces — the original location of Fred Segal on Melrose Avenue. Paying homage to both of the coveted addresses, certain elements will be left original, including Dean & DeLuca's fully restored and polished, vintage marble floors.

"Our engaging service, beautiful product and aspirational environments deliver our clients the Everyday Luxury experience they have come to love and expect from us," said Aritzia CEO and Founder, Brian Hill. "Our world-class design team conceives unique, bespoke iterations for every boutique, capturing imaginations through rich, immersive, human experiences — something we believe people crave now more than ever." Driven by the Aritzia team and in partnership with Willo Perron, the Super World™ pop ups promise a distinct sensory experience. "This extraordinary partnership of our best design team along with Willo's creative vision is like nothing we've ever done," said Hill.

The Super World™ pop ups allow enthusiasts to experience Aritzia's full assortment of The Super Puff™ collection in a surreal habitat. Both boutiques feature Super World™-exclusive serpentine inflatables and custom furniture to offer a clean, minimalist aesthetic. Nearly 700-square-feet of 4G video wall will play virtual host to the Climate Lab, detailing the innovative materials and technical construction of The Super Puff™. Meanwhile, a wintry-wonderland diorama provides a picturesque scene so you can take your puffer on an in-store adventure. Super World™ will also be home to the Canadian retailer's brand new, designed-to-pair Sweatfleece line, The Super Fleece™.

"Super World™ is playful and whimsical while simultaneously a polished and elegant space," said Willo Perron of his design approach. "The super-sized inflatable, an obvious nod to The Super Puff™ and its signature super plush comfort, is fun and a bit boisterous…makes you want to just jump into a big puffer jacket." There's a symbiosis in the contrasting structural elements which Perron says "create an almost calming rhythm, almost like a drum beat, perfectly in sync, almost dancing, like in a live performance."

Almost like you need to experience it for yourself.

The Super Puff™

8 styles — from the Shorty to the Long, including 2 men's styles

12 innovative, weatherproof fabrics

65 colours and counting

3 levels of protection, engineered to deliver warmth down to -40°C / -40°F

100% responsibly sourced goose down

700+ fill power

Fully loaded with top-of-the-line technical details

Winter 2020 brings two new, innovative Super Puffs and an all-new Super Fleece collection.

The Super (Re)Puff™

Made with regenerated nylon from pre- and post-consumer waste

Filled with RE:DOWN®, a recycled fill that uses no new animal input

Water-repellent and windproof

Available in 4 styles

The Super Puff 2 O™

The first fully waterproof version of The Super Puff™

Made with Rainstop, a Japanese fabric deliberately woven to prevent tears and keep you dry

Sealed seams and bonded channels

Waterproof and windproof

Available in 3 styles

The Super Fleece™

Mid-weight, soft cotton-blend fleece

7 styles, inclusive of tops and bottoms so you can build your own set

14 different colors, consistent with The Super Puff™ palette for optimal mixing and matching

Exclusive to Super World™ and aritzia.com

ABOUT ARITZIA

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We believe everyone deserves Everyday Luxury and we deliver this through beautifully made clothes, exceptional experiences and aspirational environments.

We develop our exclusive brands, treating each collection individually with its own distinct aesthetic. As a group, they have a few things in common: premium fabrics, meticulous construction and an of-the-moment point of view.

Founded in 1984, Aritzia has nearly 100 boutiques in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Aritzia.com delivers Everyday Luxury through an elevated and seamless experience – wherever, whenever.

ABOUT WILLO PERRON & ASSOCIATES:

WP&A are at the forefront of today's most memorable pop culture moments; Willo serves as designer and creative director to a brilliant range of blue-chip pop artists such as Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott and Jay-Z.

Alongside the company's involvement in some of pop music's most defining moments, Willo Perron & Associates have arguably created a design language methodology, which didn't exist before them. They create stores, events, sets, graphics, furniture and more for the likes of FentyxSavage, Stussy, NBA, Nike, FENTY, MOCA, Adidas, Yeezy and Helmut Lang.

