Aritzia Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia" or the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a design house with an innovative global platform, today announced the closing of the secondary offering announced on January 13, 2026 (the "Offering") consisting of 1,602,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Shares"), including 65,000 Shares pursuant to the exercise in part of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below), held by Brian Hill, Founder and Executive Chair of Aritzia, together with certain entities owned and/or controlled directly or indirectly by him, or him and his immediate family (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"). The Shares were offered at an offering price of $130.20 per Share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of $208,580,400. All net proceeds from the Offering have been paid to the Selling Shareholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (the "Lead Underwriter") and including RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters") and made on a bought deal basis pursuant to a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated January 26, 2026. The Prospectus has been filed with the Canadian securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (excluding Québec) and is available under the Company's System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Immediately following closing of the Offering, Mr. Hill holds, through entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by him or by him and his immediate family, 18,327,244 multiple voting shares, representing all of the multiple voting shares of the Company and an equity interest of approximately 15.8%, and a voting interest of approximately 65.3%, in each case, on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Hill no longer holds, directly or indirectly, any subordinate voting shares of the Company following closing of the Offering. In addition, Mr. Hill holds 712,162 options and 252,940 performance share units of the Company. Each multiple voting share represents ten votes on all matters upon which holders of shares in the capital of Aritzia are entitled to vote and is convertible into one subordinate voting share at any time at the sole option of the holder.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aritzia in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

