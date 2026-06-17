ARHCA writes to Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Urging Caution Before Accepting Problems of Highway 63

EDMONTON, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA) has written to the Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) expressing concern over recent comments made by Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen, suggesting his openness to "downloading" summer maintenance responsibilities for Highway 63 through Fort McMurray.

Responding to public frustration over the poor condition of the highway, the RMWB is considering filling the repair gap left by the Province. ARHCA highlights the significant deterioration of Highway 63, pinpointing that numerous sections exceed resurfacing thresholds, including critical segments through Fort McMurray. The association warns that shifting responsibility to municipalities would not address the root problem and could place additional substantial financial strain on local taxpayers.

Read the Open Letter by clicking here.

About the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA): The Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA) is the voice of Alberta's heavy construction industry, representing contractors, suppliers, and service providers involved in the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. ARHCA advocates for safe, sustainable, and efficient infrastructure systems across the province and works collaboratively with government and industry partners to support economic growth and public safety.

SOURCE ARHCA

For media inquiries, please contact: Rali Mario, Communications Coordinator, ARHCA @ [email protected] or call (780) 695-8016.