Increased Speed Limit to 120 km/h Risks Safety of Workers, Public, and Infrastructure

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - In December 2025, the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA) wrote to Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors (TEC), concerned with the announcement proposing that some highways in Alberta could have speed limits raised to 120 km/h. ARHCA requested the province to develop a comprehensive safety plan to mitigate the safety risk for highway workers, road users, and damage to infrastructure.

Data on speed collected by maintenance contractors show vehicles routinely exceed legislated limits while passing maintenance vehicles and driving by construction zones. RCMP data on Highway 2 reflects that the average speed on Highway 2 is already well above 120 km/h, as tickets issued in 2025 for speeding in the 121 km/h to 130 km/h bands have dropped from 1,520 to 382 - a 71% decrease from 2023. Over the same period, tickets issued for speeding above 140 km/h increased by 65% to 1,639.

Without consistent enforcement, the average speed of 15 km/h over the posted limits could be expected to rise to 135 km/h. "Today's cars and trucks are capable of higher speeds, but the point is they are not on a closed track. The variance in speeds between commercial trucks, snowplows and maintenance vehicles and fast drivers is what creates danger, "said Ron Glen, CEO of ARHCA. "Any change to speed limits must be supported by safety improvements to infrastructure, consistent enforcement, and effective public awareness campaigns."

To safely implement a higher speed limit to the highest degree of engineered design, ARHCA is calling for:

Closure of all at-grade intersections and their replacement with overpasses to bring Highway #2 up to a full access-controlled freeway standard. Closure of roadside turnouts to all but emergency parking and replacement with separated rest stops having proper deceleration and acceleration ramps. More surface maintenance, frequent line-painting and asphalt rehabilitation to provide reliable driving conditions.

Highway maintenance funding needs to be restored. In 2010, the Alberta Government budget for highway maintenance and preservation was $376 million. That would be $545 million in 2026 dollars adjusted for inflation. Budget 2026 reduces 2026-2027 operating budget maintenance to $350 million. Adjusting for inflation, this represents a $195 million variance or 35% decrease from 2010 operating funding.*

Higher speeds in winter bring added risks of collisions with snowplows which travel between 40 km/h and 60 km/h while spreading sand and salt and must slow to use turnarounds in the centre median. There are an average of 38 snowplows per year hit by cars and trucks not keeping safe distance or passing without care.

ARHCA maintains that any increase to highway speed limits must be accompanied by a comprehensive safety plan that includes:

Enhanced police speed enforcement in construction and maintenance zones.

Expanded public education campaigns reinforcing Slow Down, Move Over legislation.

Stronger enforcement of existing traffic safety laws to bring average speeds down.

Investment in highway maintenance, preservation and rehabilitation programs.

Please visit www.arhca.ab.ca to view our analysis of speed infraction data on Highway #2 and our letter to the Government of Alberta outlining concerns for the safety of highway maintenance and construction workers. (Click on Communications-Advocacy).

* Inflation calculations made using Bank of Canada CPI inflation calculation tool https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/related/inflation-calculator/

About the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA): The Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association (ARHCA) is the voice of Alberta's heavy construction industry, representing contractors, suppliers, and service providers involved in the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure. ARHCA advocates for safe, sustainable, and efficient infrastructure systems across the province and works collaboratively with government and industry partners to support economic growth and public safety.

SOURCE ARHCA

For media inquiries, please contact: Rali Mario, Communications Coordinator, ARHCA @ [email protected] or call (780) 695-8016.