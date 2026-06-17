Argyle Capital Partners Invests in H&S Building Supplies Ltd.

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Argyle Capital Partners ("Argyle") is pleased to announce its investment in H&S Building Supplies Ltd. ("H&S" or the "Company").

For more than 30 years, H&S has been the supply partner of choice to Ontario's purpose-built residential rental sector, delivering the maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") and renovation products that property teams rely on for everyday upkeep, tenant turnover, and full renovations. Based in Vaughan, Ontario, H&S is a specialized building supplies and renovation supply distributor built exclusively to serve the purpose-built residential rental market. As a result, H&S serves Canada's largest institutional property owners, property managers, and REITs. As Ontario property owners and managers scale their portfolios of purpose-built rentals, back-end procurement excellence becomes mission-critical. H&S provides the institutional-grade supply infrastructure and service model required to support a premium tenant experience.

Mukesh Shanghavi, Co-Founder of H&S, reflected on the milestone and the Company's next chapter: "For more than 30 years, we have built H&S on a simple foundation: dependable service and lasting relationships with our customers. I am proud of what our family and our team have created, and confident that Argyle is the right partner to carry these values forward. Argyle understands what makes H&S special, and shares our commitment to the partner relationships, customers, and people who have been central to our success. I look forward to helping the business reach its next stage of growth."

The Company's operating leadership, which includes Amit, Punit, and Mukesh Shanghavi, will continue in their roles, ensuring continuity for H&S's customers and employees.

Neil Mohammed, Argyle Co-Founder, commented on the new partnership: "As a 100% Canadian-owned and operated business built specifically to serve the purpose-built residential rental market, H&S exemplifies what great partnership with customers looks like. We're excited to partner with the Shanghavi family and the H&S team to support its next phase of growth, while preserving the customer-first culture that has defined H&S for more than three decades."

About H&S Building Supplies Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and based in Vaughan, Ontario, H&S is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") and renovation supplies built exclusively to serve Ontario's purpose-built residential rental market. It provides essential supplies for property upkeep, tenant turnover, and renovations through ten main product categories and carries approximately 8,500 SKUs. H&S has built a strong reputation in the market due to its emphasis on customer service, and long-standing relationships with a marquee client base of property managers, rental property owners, and REITs. For more information about H&S, please visit: www.hsbuild.com.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in the Canadian lower middle market. Argyle pursues partnerships in businesses operating in manufacturing, distribution and business services, and has completed 12 platform investments over the past 10 years. For more information about Argyle, please visit: https://argylecapital.ca/.

Neil Mohammed; Meredith Thompson

SOURCE ARGYLE CAPITAL PARTNERS