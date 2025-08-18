Argyle Capital Partners and Sharno Group complete the sale of Ferro Technique

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Argyle Capital Partners Management Inc. ("Argyle"), along with investment partners Sharno Group ("Sharno"), today announced that it completed the exit of their investment in Ferro Technique Ltd. ("Ferro" or the "Company") to MC Machinery Systems Inc.

Ferro, headquartered in Mississauga Ontario, is a leading eastern Canadian multi-line distributor of machine tools, used in manufacturing sectors across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. Ferro provides best in class applications and service to accompany it's leading brands of machine tools and accessories.

Argyle and Sharno acquired 100% of Ferro in the spring of 2019. In November of 2021, Ferro completed a tuck-in acquisition of Lomar Machine Repair Inc., a multi-line distributor of machine tools, with a complement of service technicians, establishing a foothold in the key manufacturing hub of Windsor ON. In addition, Ferro has had a long-standing presence in the Quebec market, with a location in the Montreal area.

Brian Donnelly, President of Ferro, said about the time with Argyle: "The team at Argyle was great about taking guidance from us on how best to capitalize on opportunities. They provided support where needed, and we continued to execute and develop great relationships with new and existing customers."

"Partnering with the Ferro team these past 6+ years has been a great experience. We always admired Ferro as a great business because of their ability to partner with customers to get the most out of their equipment, and we got a front row seat to how important that has been to the Ontario economy." noted Mark MacPherson, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Argyle.

About Argyle Capital Partners

Founded in 2016, Argyle is a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on partnering with family-owned businesses in Canada's lower middle market. Argyle invests in traditional businesses in industrial products, manufacturing, distribution, and business services.

www.argylecapital.ca

Contact:

Mark MacPherson, Co-Founder & Managing Partner

[email protected]

647-993-5240

About Sharno

Sharno Group is an independent principal investment group and single family office focused on identifying strategic, value-add investment opportunities across a wide range of asset classes and strategies. With a commitment to value creation, Sharno seeks strategic partnerships and employs a long-term perspective in its approach to investing.

www.sharnogroup.com

Contact:

Shael Soberano, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

416-716-9002

SOURCE ARGYLE CAPITAL PARTNERS