Are you prepared for some stormy weather this weekend?

Alectra Utilities is readying crews and materials in case the grid is damaged due to expected high winds and heavy rain

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - A special weather statement has been issued for Alectra Utilities' service territory due to forecasted freezing rain accumulation of up to 15mm and wind gusts that could reach 90 km/h over the weekend.

The potentially strong gusts and accumulation of rain could cause damage to powerlines. Neighbourhoods with trees located near wires should take extra precaution as fallen branches that contact power lines could cause extended outages in affected areas.

In the event of downed powerlines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 911 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities' customers should call:

Brampton : 1-844-797-7920

: 1-844-797-7920 Guelph / Rockwood : 519-822-3010

/ : 519-822-3010 Hamilton : 905-522-6611

: 905-522-6611 Mississauga : 905-273-9050

: 905-273-9050 St. Catharines : 905-684-8111

: 905-684-8111 York Region/Simcoe County: 1-877-963-6900

Alectra's System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and storm models. Additional mitigation strategies are being made to prepare line crews, call centre and communications staff to respond in the event the situation evolves. If you experience a power outage, you can find frequent updates through our Twitter channel @AlectraNews or by visiting the outage map on our website: alectrautilities.com.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. It is recommended that emergency kits include: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets and important telephone numbers for family doctors, schools, daycare and insurance companies.

About Alectra's Utilities Corporation

Alectra Utilities Corporation serves approximately one million homes and businesses across a 1,921 square kilometre service territory and 17 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Brampton, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, Rockwood, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan. It is part of the Alectra family of companies, which also includes Alectra Inc. and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc.

