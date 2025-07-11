Arctech Brazil obtains FINAME certification, boosting its expansion in Latin America

SÃO PAULO, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arctech, a global leader in solar tracker and smart structure solutions, announces that its Brazilian subsidiary has been officially approved under the FINAME program, managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). This certification marks a decisive step for Arctech's positioning in Brazil, consolidating its strategic presence throughout Latin America.

The FINAME endorsement allows Arctech's 1P solar tracker to be financed under highly competitive conditions in the Brazilian market. This access not only drives the development of local projects but also strengthens Arctech's regional supply chain and market reach.

Equipped with advanced smart backtracking and control algorithms, Arctech's 1P solar trackers can be deployed on challenging terrains and adapted to meet complex structural requirements. This enables project optimization both in design and cost.

Arctech has been committed to delivering high-efficiency tracker-centric solutions since entering the LATAM market. With FINAME certification, it further strengthens Arctech's value proposition for developers in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Central America, making it easier to access competitive financing to drive new solar projects.

"Obtaining FINAME is a key milestone for our expansion strategy in Brazil and LATAM, recognizing our local industrial commitment. Also, it creates new opportunities throughout the region." said Alejandro Silva Zamora – Director of LATAM South & Brazil.

The local supply chain not only ensures reliability for customers but also serves as a critical factor in FINAME's assessment process. With operations across Latin America, Arctech has demonstrated its local adaptability and technological leadership. This new chapter in Brazil, backed by FINAME, underscored the industrial localization efforts that Arctech has made in Brazil and enhanced its value proposition for projects that demand high performance, reliability, and local technical support.

Arctech is a global provider of smart solar solutions with more than 60 GW delivered across over 40 countries. Its portfolio includes trackers, solar structures, and BIPV systems.

In Latin America, Arctech positions itself as a strategic partner in the energy transformation, driven by innovation, efficiency, and a strong commitment to regional development, with more than 60 professionals distributed throughout LATAM.

In the future, Arctech will still actively boost its expansion across the region and help with the government's goals to strengthen supply chain and promote sustainable energy.

SOURCE Arctech Solar

Press Contact: Abigail Huerta Sánchez, Marketing Manager LATAM, [email protected], +52 446 120 5969