Another Milestone: Arctech Ranks World's No. 2 in Solar Tracker Market

KUNSHAN, China, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently, Wood Mackenzie, a world-renowned energy research firm, released its 2025 Global Solar PV Tracker Market Share Report. Arctech surged to the second position globally with a 16% market share, while also claiming the top spot in key markets such as India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, demonstrating strong global competitiveness.

01 Industry-Leading Growth

Arctech ranks No.2 in solar tracker market with a 16% market share Arctech will be at the SNEC 2025 from June 11th-13th

With an astonishing 113% year-on-year growth rate, Arctech became the only top-10 manufacturer to exceed 100% y-o-y growth, far exceeding the industry average.

02 Dominance Across Multiple Regional Markets

Notably, Arctech has established leadership in several key markets:

Middle East : Topped the market again, becoming the region's most preferred tracker supplier.

again, becoming the region's most preferred tracker supplier. India & Asia-Pacific : Maintained the No.1 position for two consecutive years , further solidifying market dominance.

, further solidifying market dominance. Europe , Saudi Arabia & Emerging Markets: Steadily growing market share, reflecting the success of our global expansion strategy.

In 2024, Arctech's global tracker shipments reached 17.41 GW, supported by a robust production-sales-service network spanning three continents—including 4 service centers、six producing bases and 17 branches—delivering end-to-end services from design to O&M for global customers.

03 "Tracker+" Strategy Opens a New Chapter in Globalization

With new producing bases in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, along with a European logistics hub, Arctech has built a globally integrated supply chain. Its differentiated competitive edge has secured multiple GW-level projects in India, the UAE, Argentina, and beyond, validating its innovative R&D and localized operations.

SNEC 2025: A Grand Showcase Ahead

From June 11th–13th, Arctech will unveil its full suite of "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" solutions at SNEC (Booth: 3H-A110), showcasing smart energy solutions for complex scenarios and driving the global energy transition forward.

SOURCE Arctech Solar

Jingyu Zhang, [email protected]