Arclin Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Aramids Business, including Kevlar® and Nomex® Brands, from DuPont™

Acquired brands to broaden and complement Arclin's innovation platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arclin announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DuPont's Aramids business, which includes the Kevlar® and Nomex® brands, for approximately $1.8 billion. The planned acquisition will expand Arclin's portfolio to include aerospace, electrical infrastructure, electric vehicles, personal protection, and defense, while building on its strong positions in construction, infrastructure, weather and fire protection, and transportation. Arclin's cutting-edge technologies are mission critical and drive essential products that protect and enhance everyday life. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Arclin is a portfolio company of an affiliate of TJC, L.P.

"The Kevlar® and Nomex® brands have long been known for their innovation and protective qualities," said Bradley Bolduc, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arclin. "With this planned acquisition, Arclin will unlock the potential for these brands, ushering in a new era of advanced materials that can make homes, workplaces and communities stronger, safer and more resilient."

"DuPont is proud of the legacy of the Kevlar® and Nomex® brands," said Lori Koch, Chief Executive Officer of DuPont. "We are confident that under Arclin's leadership, these businesses will continue to thrive and expand their impact in new industries and applications."

"The global footprint of the Kevlar® and Nomex® businesses presents a unique opportunity for Arclin to expand into new markets both geographically and through new products and technologies," said Mark Glaspey, Chief Operating Officer of Arclin. "We are focused on unlocking opportunities across facilities, partners, and markets."

"We are thrilled to add these iconic and trusted brands to the Arclin portfolio," said Jana Wright, Arclin's Vice President of Brand & Marketing. "The Kevlar® and Nomex® brands align with our commitment to transform protective technologies, and we are excited about the potential to further innovate and serve a broader audience with these brands."

Transaction Highlights:

Expands Arclin's portfolio with proven protective technologies trusted in personal and first responder safety.

Enables Arclin to leverage the highly innovative products and technologies of Kevlar®, Nomex® and Arclin.

Positions Arclin to create technologies and develop new products that set industry standards.

The acquisition includes approximately 1,900 employees who will bring decades of technical experience to Arclin.

Strengthens Arclin's global market presence and accelerates entry into new geographies.

Transaction expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Piper Sandler & Company is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Arclin and TJC. Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and are serving as DuPont's financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Arclin:

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About TJC:

TJC, L.P., formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Consumer & Healthcare, Logistics & Supply Chain and Technology & Infrastructure. With $33.2 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 23 years on over 85 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

About DuPont:

DuPont™ (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

