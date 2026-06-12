Arcanus Aerial Systems Appoints Rahim Rajwani as Interim Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company Through Planned U.S. Public Listing

Capital Markets Veteran Joins as Arcanus Advances Toward a Nasdaq Listing on the Strength of Signed Production Contracts, Sovereign Procurement Programs, and an Expanding NATO-Aligned Manufacturing and Partner Ecosystem

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. ("Arcanus" or the "Company"), a sovereign Canadian defence technology company specializing in advanced unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS, and integrated battlefield solutions for NATO and allied markets, today announced the appointment of Rahim Rajwani as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 11th, 2026.

Mr. Rajwani joins the executive team at a pivotal moment for Arcanus. The Company is advancing preparations for a planned listing on a major U.S. stock exchange while executing against a rapidly expanding base of contracted production, sovereign procurement engagements, and strategic manufacturing partnerships across Canada, Europe, and allied markets. His appointment places dedicated capital markets and public company leadership at the top of the organization through this critical phase, while the Company's operational leadership remains focused on program delivery and manufacturing scale-up.

A LEADER BUILT FOR THE PUBLIC-COMPANY TRANSITION

Mr. Rajwani is Managing Director of Triumph Advisors Inc., a Vancouver based capital markets and strategic advisory firm focused on public listings, mergers and acquisitions, financings, and strategic transactions. He brings more than 25 years of experience spanning investment banking, corporate finance, capital markets, regulatory affairs, and public company leadership - a skill set squarely matched to the next phase of Arcanus' growth.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Rajwani has participated in and advised on numerous private placements, initial public offerings, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and public company financing transactions across Canadian and U.S. capital markets, spanning industries from technology and healthcare to natural resources and emerging growth companies. He has served as a director and senior executive - including as chief executive officer - of multiple public companies, with experience covering the full public company lifecycle: early-stage growth and financing, exchange listings, corporate governance, exchange compliance, and ongoing public market operations.

In addition to his corporate leadership roles, Mr. Rajwani has more than two decades of experience with Canadian and U.S. regulated securities firms, including senior investment banking and corporate finance roles with Salman Partners and other securities firms, where he advised issuers on financings, public listings, and strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to Arcanus, working closely with the Company's leadership on capital markets strategy, financing execution, and listing readiness - giving him deep, first-hand familiarity with the business he now leads.

His mandate as Interim Chief Executive Officer will centre on three priorities: completing the Company's go-public transaction and associated institutional financing; institutionalizing governance, reporting, and public company readiness; and supporting the conversion of Arcanus' international procurement pipeline into contracted, deliverable programs.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Rahim Rajwani, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Arcanus, commented: "Arcanus has assembled something rare - binding contracts, sovereign Canadian manufacturing, a NATO aligned partner ecosystem, and a leadership team that has delivered in some of the most demanding operating environments in the world. My job is to match that operational reality with the capital markets execution it deserves. We are moving deliberately toward a U.S. listing, and I intend for Arcanus to arrive on the public markets as a disciplined, institutional grade defence company."

Matthew Ewing, Executive Vice President of Arcanus, commented: "Rahim has been inside our capital markets strategy from the start, and he brings exactly the public-company discipline this next chapter demands. This appointment lets our operating team stay locked on what they do best - delivering systems to customers and scaling Canadian production - while Rahim leads the Company through the listing process and the institutional buildout that comes with it."

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-sovereign defence technology company that aggregates, Canadianizes, and manufactures battle-proven unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS, ground systems, and integrated defence platforms for NATO and allied markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Arcanus combines licensed, combat-validated platform technology with sovereign Canadian production capacity and a partner ecosystem spanning Europe, Ukraine, and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's planned public listing, anticipated financings, pipeline conversion, production scale-up, and strategic partnerships. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including capital markets conditions, regulatory and exchange approvals, defence procurement timing, export-control and licensing requirements, counterparty performance, and execution risk. Letters of intent and pipeline engagements referenced herein are non-binding and may not result in definitive agreements or revenue. There can be no assurance that the planned listing or any related financing will be completed on the terms described or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Arcanus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Investor & Media Contact: Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc., Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre, 40 Temperance Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 647 828-2406, www.arcanus.ca