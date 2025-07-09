Arasan Announces immediate availability of its Total IP for Embedded USB2 (eUSB2) with Controller and PHY

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its Embedded USB2 (eUSB2) IP Core.

SAN JOSE, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of its Total IP for eUSB with the eUSB v2 Controller and eUSB v2 PHY IP. Arasan's eUSB2 has been designed to target SoCs operating at 1.2V as the interface operating voltage. Arasan is one of the pioneers in the USB IP business having started with USB 1.0 as the company's first IP product in 1996.

Ubiquitous in PCs, eUSB2 is suitable for mobile phones, tablets, and laptops that uses 1.2V/1.0V as the interface operating voltage. eUSB is pervasive in all electronic segments including automotive, enterprise, medical and industrial applications.

eUSB2 can support USB high-speed, full-speed, and low-speed operation, as well as the USB 2.0 L1/L2 link power management requirements. In addition, eUSB2 requires no change to the existing USB 2.0 software programming model. eUSB2 also uses the same two data line configurations, eD+ and eD- as USB2 D+ and D-. Vbus and power delivery are not impacted by eUSB2.

Arasan is the only company to offer the complete suite of USB 2.0 IP products including the USB 2.0 Host, Hub, Device, OTG, DRD, eUSB and PHY. Arasan also offers the HSIC option for chip to chip connections over USB.

"With 25 years of USB experience and over 150 USB Semiconductor Licensees, Arasan is the pioneer in providing a Total USB IP Solution."

The silicon proven eUSB Controller IP and PHY IP are available to license immediately on advanced nodes on multiple foundries.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the Mobile evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

