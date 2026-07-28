Aramis Biotechnologies, in collaboration with CIRAIG, Premier Tech and CRIBIQ, is undertaking a large-scale study to evaluate the potential of its plant-based bioproduction platform to reduce the environmental footprint of current technologies

Carried out as part of the INNOV-R PME programme, this project illustrates Aramis' commitment to developing more sustainable biosolutions

QUEBEC CITY, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aramis Biotechnologies Inc. ("Aramis"), a pioneering Canadian company and world leader in plant-based biomanufacturing, today announced a collaboration with the International Reference Centre for Life Cycle Assessment and Sustainable Transition (CIRAIG), Premier Tech and the Consortium de Recherche et Innovations en Bioéconomie Industrielle au Québec (CRIBIQ) to assess the capacity of its biomanufacturing platform reduce the environmental impact of current commercial technologies.

At the forefront of eco-responsible biotechnology, Aramis is developing, in partnership with Premier Tech, a new generation of vertical farming systems designed to maximize the benefits of bioproduction in plants and further reduce their environmental footprint.

The partnership with the CIRAIG team will make it possible to assess and quantify the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHGs), based on a concrete application of Aramis' technology. The study will compare the production of seasonal influenza vaccines in plants – grown with Premier Tech's Vervio™ vertical farming technology, equipped with LED lighting – with the production in embryonated chicken eggs, the most widely used commercial method today. The CRIBIQ team will coordinate all activities.

"The promise of our technology is clear: to reduce the environmental impact of bioproduction, while optimizing the production of vaccines and high-added-value proteins. Through this study, we will be able to support this ambition with tangible data, quantify the environmental benefits generated by our platform and demonstrate the full potential of a more sustainable biosolution for vaccines." said Audrey Boulianne, Vice President, Biomass Production and Facilities at Aramis.

About Aramis Biotechnologies

Based in Quebec City, Aramis Biotechnologies is a pioneering Canadian company and world leader in plant-based bioproduction. Through its strategic partnerships, Aramis develops innovative and sustainable biosolutions to meet the evolving needs of industry and society.

About INNOV-R PME

INNOV-R PME is a government funding program that aims to enable the realization of innovative industrial research projects with a high potential to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Quebec, the benefits of which will enable the province to achieve its GHG reduction objectives and targets in the medium and long term. Funded by the Electrification and Climate Change Fund (ECCF) and managed by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE), it provides support of up to $450,000. The selected projects must be carried out by a Quebec SME with an eligible partner for the development or improvement of innovative technology for a maximum period of 2 years.

SOURCE Aramis Biotechnologies Inc.

For more information: aramisbiotechnologies.com