Formulation and aseptic fill–finish successfully completed for

Aramis Biotechnologies' phase 1/2 clinical studies

MONTRÉAL and QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Aramis Biotechnologies Inc. ("Aramis"), a Canadian company pioneering and a global leader in plant‑based bioproduction, and the Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc., a non-profit organization specializing in the manufacturing of essential biopharmaceutical solutions, today announced the successful completion of formulation, aseptic fill–finish, and clinical packaging activities for Aramis' seasonal influenza vaccine in development intended for its Phase 1/2 clinical studies.

This key milestone marks the operational culmination of the partnership announced in February 2025 between the two organizations. The BMC leveraged its expertise in formulation, aseptic fill–finish operations, and clinical packaging to ensure the production of clinical material that meets applicable quality, safety, and regulatory compliance requirements for clinical trials.

The successful delivery of this clinical material represents a significant milestone for the Aramis's seasonal influenza vaccine development program, a product with the potential to improve protection for populations most at risk. It also demonstrates the role of the BMC within Canada's biopharmaceutical ecosystem to support innovative projects, from scientific development through to clinical manufacturing.

"We are extremely pleased with our partnership with the BMC. Aramis' business strategy is based on the complementarity of expertise. Specialists, facilities, and pharmaceutical production equipment at the BMC have fully met our needs," mentioned Frédéric Ors, Aramis' Chief Executive Officer. "We collaborated with a motivated and highly skilled team that delivered top-quality work, fully meeting our expectations and those of regulatory authorities."

"This achievement marks an important milestone for Aramis, and we look forward to continuing our discussions with the BMC to expand our collaboration," added Nicolas Petit, Aramis' Chief Operating Officer.

From the BMC's perspective, this achievement confirms its role as a strategic partner for Canadian biotechnology companies in the clinical development stage, by offering integrated formulation and aseptic fill–finish services tailored to high-value-added biologic products.

"The success of this project highlights the value of close collaboration between an innovative biotech company and an agile manufacturing partner. We are proud to have delivered compliant clinical material on schedule and in line with the highest quality standards," highlighted Andy Sheldon, CEO of the Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc.

This partnership between Aramis Biotechnologies and the BMC is a success and reflects a first promising collaboration, paving the way for future joint initiatives. It highlights both organizations' ability to combine their expertise to effectively support the clinical development of innovative biopharmaceutical solutions.

About Aramis Biotechnologies

Headquartered in Québec City, Aramis Biotechnologies is a pioneering Canadian company and a global leader in plant‑based bioproduction. Through its strategic partnerships, Aramis develops innovative and sustainable biomanufacturing solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of industry and society. The company is committed to advancing next‑generation technologies that address both current and emerging challenges and deliver benefits to all stakeholders.

About the Biologics Manufacturing Centre (BMC) Inc.

Based in Ville Mont-Royal, the BMC is a non-profit organization dedicated to the production of innovative biologic solutions. Its mission is to facilitate access to high-quality, affordable, and sustainable biologic therapies, while fostering innovation in rare and infectious diseases. The BMC is committed to building a robust and collaborative ecosystem to strengthen resilience against emerging health threats and promote health equity.

