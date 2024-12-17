Downstream manufacturing agreement for Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Phase 1 & 2 Clinical Trials

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Aramis Biotechnologies Inc. ("Aramis"), a Quebec City-based company specialized in plant-based biomanufacturing of innovative vaccines, and Biodextris Inc. ("Biodextris"), a Montreal-based CDMO specialized in cGMP complex biologic products, are excited to announce the signature of an agreement. This strategic partnership will leverage the expertise of both companies to ensure efficient downstream manufacturing of clinical materials for Aramis' leading product candidate, a seasonal influenza vaccine with the potential to improve the protection of at-risk populations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biodextris will provide Aramis with access to its state-of-the-art facilities and industry-leading capabilities to ensure the timely production of high-quality materials for Aramis' forthcoming Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. The downstream manufacturing agreement marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Aramis and Biodextris, combining cutting-edge science and manufacturing excellence to drive success in clinical development.

"We are delighted to be working with Biodextris as partner for downstream manufacturing and supply of clinical material" said Aramis' Co-founder & CEO, Frédéric Ors. "This partnership is aligned with Aramis' business model to use the best external expertise and capabilities, and prepare operations scale-up for potential pandemic response. From the initial proposal through to the extensive collaboration to date, we've been impressed by Biodextris' partnership-centric approach to identifying and solving technical challenges, as well as their commitment to the highest quality standards, making them an ideal partner for clinical-scale production of our influenza vaccine candidate."

"It's a pleasure to be chosen as Aramis' development and downstream manufacturing partner in their mission to revolutionize vaccines" says Cédric Héroux, Biodextris' GM. "The Aramis team's deep scientific expertise and passion for health impact, both in Canada and at a global level, has resonated deeply with Biodextris since the start of our collaboration, and we look forward to working with them to make these vaccines accessible to patients."

About Aramis Biotechnologies

Based in Quebec City, Aramis Biotechnologies is a Canadian company founded in 2023 that specializes in plant-based production of innovative vaccines. As a majority employee-owned company, our ambition is to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to current and future public health challenges. The Aramis' team is grateful for the support from Innovation, Sciences and Economic Development Canada and from the City of Quebec.

About Biodextris Inc.

Biodextris is a cGMP complex biologics CDMO with over 20 years' experience in the development, GMP manufacturing, and bioanalysis of high-value complex biologic products. With customers ranging from the largest global Biopharmaceutical companies to university spin-outs, Biodextris is the partner of choice for innovative Biotechnology companies with novel or complex processes looking to accelerate their path to clinic & commercialization. Biodextris' new center of excellence in Laval, supporting customers in manufacturing and analysis from pre-clinical development through to commercialization, was developed with the support of the governments of Quebec and Canada, as well as Investissement Québec.

SOURCE Biotechnologies Inc.

For more information: aramisbiotechnologies.com, biodextris.com