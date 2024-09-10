Arajet, the Dominican Republic's Low Price Start-up Airline, to Partner with CellPoint Digital for Payment Orchestration

The partnership centralises Arajet's payment processes and allows the airline to support a variety of alternative payment methods (APMs) in South America and Mexico

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of payment solutions to the global airline, hospitality and travel industries and pioneer of Payment Orchestration, today announced a new partnership with Arajet, a fast-growing low price carrier operating in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Launched in 2022 and headquartered at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, Arajet is the national flag carrier of the Dominican Republic, serving 23 destinations across 16 countries. Arajet is positioned as a national Dominican project aimed at supporting the country's tourism and travel industry, and is the only airline set to connect Santo Domingo with Toronto and Montreal via direct flights. With 10 737 Max 8 aircraft in its fleet, Arajet aims to extend the reach of its network across North America.

Arajet's business model is based on operating cost-effective flights between North and South America, with a layover in Santo Domingo. The carrier's long-term objective is to lower airfares across the Americas, leveraging its fleet of fuel-efficient Boeing 737 Max 8s (the 10th and most recent delivery of which occurred in June 2024) and planning to double its route network over the next few years.

Bringing Affordable Air Travel to the Americas

To achieve its growth ambitions across the North and Latin American regions, Arajet needed a sophisticated payments network and a payment infrastructure provider capable of powering a wide range of alternative payment methods (APMs) while minimising transaction costs and facilitating expansion into new markets. This made a partnership with CellPoint Digital – which offers a comprehensive payment solution with a long track record of success in the LATAM region – a natural next step in Arajet's growth journey. Among other benefits, the partnership will allow Arajet to quickly introduce support for critical new APMs on its flights across Mexico, Brazil and Colombia using CellPoint Digital's single API connection.

"Just as innovative new low-price carriers like Arajet play a crucial role in facilitating affordable travel and connecting populations, innovative payment technology is central to helping these airlines remain competitive and thrive," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO at CellPoint Digital. "Our Payment Orchestration solution, developed to support global airlines in scaling organically, eliminates the need for Arajet to hold separate commercial agreements with APM providers. Our platform also enables Arajet to activate new payment value-added services as new markets come online, generating additional revenue."

The first stage of the partnership will see CellPoint Digital enable instalment card payments on Arajet flights, responding to the demand for this feature in the Brazilian market. This will offer travellers greater flexibility and minimise the number of abandoned bookings, boosting customer retention.

Victor Miguel Pacheco Mendez, Arajet's Founder and CEO, added: "As a start-up airline growing across several regions, we needed a payment partner that could both support our expansion ambitions and create efficiencies that enable us to continue offering attractive fares to our passengers. In this way, CellPoint Digital is our ideal partner – their ecosystem of APMs matches payment preferences in our target markets, and its Payment Orchestration solution will create future efficiencies as we expand our route network into new geographies."

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration whose main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-price airline in the Caribbean region and began operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its Dominican Republic air operator certificate (AOC). Arajet operates a new fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to various destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com

