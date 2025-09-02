Radisson Hotel Group Advances Global Payment Strategy with CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Radisson Hotel Group (RHG), one of the world's largest international hotel groups, has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the successful deployment of CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform across its global portfolio. The implementation establishes a standardized payment framework that supports Radisson's ambitious growth plans and enhances operational efficiency while delivering a seamless experience for guests worldwide.

Building a Unified Payment Infrastructure

With operations spanning more than 1,580 hotels across 100+ countries, Radisson Hotel Group faced the challenge of managing multiple property management systems, acquirers, and localized payment methods. This fragmented environment increased operational complexity and limited the ability to deliver a consistent guest experience.

The rollout of CellPoint Digital's platform provides:

Standardized Global Payment Processes: A centralized payment flow deployed across regions to ensure consistency.

Seamless Guest Experience: A customized Hosted Payment Page supports 20+ languages and works across web, mobile, and app channels.

Optimized Approval Rates: Intelligent routing across multiple acquirers to reduce transaction failures.

Operational Efficiency: Unified reporting and reconciliation tools streamline processes and reduce administrative burden.

A Scalable Foundation for Growth

The new platform creates a payment infrastructure capable of supporting Radisson Hotel Group's continued expansion, enabling rapid onboarding of new properties and markets. It also positions the group to integrate additional payment capabilities in future phases, including:

Digital wallets and local alternative payment methods

Enhanced mobile payment experiences

Payment integration for online check-in and check-out

"Standardizing our global payment infrastructure is a critical part of our strategy to improve efficiency and ensure a consistent experience for our guests," Philippe de Roose, SVP Tax and Treasury at Radisson Hotel Group. "This successful deployment with CellPoint Digital gives us a scalable foundation to support future innovation and growth."

"Our collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group demonstrates how Payment Orchestration can address complexity at scale," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO, CellPoint Digital. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and delivering seamless, secure payment experiences across every channel."

This successful deployment highlights the growing importance of Payment Orchestration as a strategic enabler for global hospitality brands to drive efficiency, improve guest satisfaction, and create a foundation for continued digital innovation.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimization. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem worldwide, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps, and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimize payment costs.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,565 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

