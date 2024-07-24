Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. receives the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering Excellence in Drug Discovery and Development Services

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. excels in providing end-to-end drug discovery and development solutions, showcasing its innovative approaches and strong commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Aragen Life Sciences, a world-class contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. With nearly 25 years of experience, Aragen assists its global clients in various industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and agrochemical, throughout the biopharmaceutical lifecycle, offering comprehensive solutions spanning small and large molecules.

The company provides highly customized services tailored to meet client requirements and leverages cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive its discovery and development projects to commercialization.

It also focuses on sustainability through initiatives like carbon-neutral programs and green chemistry, underscoring its dedication to environmental responsibility.

Mani Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen Life Sciences, said, "We are honored to receive the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in delivering value to our clients. We remain committed to advancing the forefront of drug discovery and development while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability."

"Frost & Sullivan commends Aragen's impressive customer centricity, which is evident in its tailored approach to meeting diverse client needs, commitment to transparency and trust through collaborative partnerships, and dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction at every engagement stage. By adapting its strategies to address individual pain points, assigning dedicated product managers driven by customer feedback, and offering flexibility and choice in service delivery, Aragen sets itself apart as a leader in delivering exceptional customer experiences within the global life sciences industry," said Khushbu Jain, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Aragen's success is driven by a talented workforce of over 3,700 scientists worldwide, including 450+ PhDs, ensuring robust scientific capabilities and operational efficiency. The company's strategic investments and customer-centric approach have cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the life sciences industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Aragen's unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond simple good service, leading to improved customer retention and an expanded base.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About Aragen

Aragen Life Sciences is a leading R&D and manufacturing solutions provider to the global life sciences industries. It offers a range of solutions across the drug development continuum to advance small and large-molecule programs. The Company operates through a global network of eight sites with a team of ~4,400 employees and 450+ PhDs. Its expertise and experience have enabled over 400 customers to advance their research programs from early discovery through development and commercialization. Aragen's innovative mindset, infrastructure, flexible business models, clear purpose, and proprietary project management platform have enabled it to effectively scale and service large pharma, biotech, agrochemical, and animal health industries globally. Visit www.aragen.com for more details.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan