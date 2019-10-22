ARAG Canada Appoints Senior Advisor

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- ARAG Services Corporation, the Toronto-based subsidiary of the ARAG Group, has appointed Barbara Haynes as Senior Advisor.

Barbara will support the Canadian leadership team, providing strategic advice on business development and positioning ARAG as an innovative and successful partner for legal protection in the Canadian market. Previously she was Founding President & CEO of a Canadian Legal Expenses Insurer for whom she set up the Canadian LEI business and led the company for nine years. She currently acts as an Independent Director in the insurance industry. A seasoned professional with almost 40 years of experience in the Canadian insurance industry, Barbara has a proven track record of driving growth and operational excellence.

ARAG Services Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and officially launched in 2016 in Canada as an insurance intermediary and is part of the German ARAG Group, a global leader in legal expenses insurance for over 80 years. The company provides innovative and comprehensive legal expenses products for intermediaries, underwriting agents and insurers in Canada. These legal protection products are designed for businesses, families, drivers and landlords.

About ARAG

The ARAG Group is the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry and has positioned itself as a versatile quality insurer. In addition to specializing in legal insurance, ARAG also offers its customers attractive, needs-based composite, health and retirement products and services from a single source in Germany. Active in 18 countries – including the USA, Canada and Australia. ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. With more than 4,100 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totaling around 1.7 billion EUR.

More at: www.arag.com / www.arag.ca

Press contact:

Stéphanie Röhrig

Head of International Communications ARAG SE

Telephone: +49(0)211-963-3240

Email: stephanie.roehrig@arag.de

SOURCE ARAG