AQTIS 514 IATSE signs first term agreement with Netflix

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The association representing audiovisual technicians (all those who work behind the camera) is proud to announce the signing of an agreement with Netflix. This agreement, reached following a majority vote by union members, is the result of discussions and negotiations that took place over several months. The meetings that led to this positive outcome were held at the union's offices. This first agreement marks an important milestone in the history of the union and Quebec's audiovisual production industry.

By establishing a negotiated framework for a four-year period, the association eliminates the need to renegotiate an agreement for each Netflix project filmed in Quebec. The agreement provides greater stability for both members and productions. This advancement helps maintain American productions while contributing to the stability of Quebec productions.

"This agreement is the result of a democratic process carried out with the support of our technicians. After giving AQTIS 514 IATSE the mandate to negotiate with Netflix, association members were called upon to vote on the outcome of the negotiations in a ratification vote. We are very pleased with the strong participation of our members, who unequivocally ratified the proposal. The agreement establishes a clear framework and conditions applicable to all crafts involved in the productions, while providing a safe and more predictable work environment for our members," said Bernard Larivière, President of AQTIS 514 IATSE.

ABOUT AQTIS 514 IATSE

The Alliance québécoise des techniciennes et techniciens de l'image et du son (AQTIS), IATSE Local 514, represents 8,000 freelance professionals working in more than 200 occupations spanning the design, planning, production and post-production of audiovisual content. The union supports the professional development of its technicians while contributing to the growth of Quebec's industry and its international reach. AQTIS 514 IATSE promotes the expertise and talent of its members, helping showcase Quebec's creative workforce on the local and international stage.

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SOURCE Alliance québécoise des techniciens et techniciennes de l'image et du son (AQTIS)

SOURCE: AQTIS 514 IATSE, Marie-Josée Rivard, Head of Communications, 514 773 3351 | [email protected]