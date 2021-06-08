Compared with the previous generation, the Hub M2 supports the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, which is the faster, more stable and energy-efficient technology, and it can connect up to 128 devices*. It also features an Ethernet RJ45 port for wired Internet connection, providing extra stability and lower response time for better user experiences.

Moreover, with an IR transmitter built in, the Hub M2 highlights the infrared control function allowing users to control existing IR home appliances, such as turning on TVs, projectors and TV boxes, from any part of the room by voice commands and via local automations. Users also have more flexibility when installing the hub thanks to its Micro-USB power port, and it no longer takes up the socket space. The Micro-USB port also allows optional battery backup with a power bank**.

Other features of the Aqara Hub M2 include:

All-Round Compatibility : Makes connected Aqara devices compatible with major smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more;

: Makes connected Aqara devices compatible with major smart home ecosystems and voice assistants, such as Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more; Built-in Speaker : Can be used in various ways with configurable ringtones, such as security alerts, doorbell, and alarm clock;

: Can be used in various ways with configurable ringtones, such as security alerts, doorbell, and alarm clock; HomeKit Alarm Mode Support : All 4 native alarm modes are supported;

: All 4 native alarm modes are supported; Sleek Design: Top-class components are packed into a versatile and compact black housing that will complement any decor.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara now offers a 15% discount for the Hub M2 on its Amazon US store with the promo code, M2HUBRD1, and the offering is valid through June 11, 2021.

Please visit our website for more details of the Aqara Hub M2.

* To connect up to 128 devices, repeater devices such as Smart Plug or Wall Switch (with Neutral) are required. ** The power bank is not included. Power banks with pass-through charging are advised.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

