APX Lending Launches Lending-as-a-Service With Netcoins, Giving Crypto Platforms a Faster Path to Embedded Credit

Netcoins becomes the first Canadian platform to launch on APX's partner infrastructure, enabling users to access crypto-backed loans through the Netcoins app while APX powers the lending infrastructure behind the experience.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- APX Lending ("APX"), a regulated digital-asset credit infrastructure company, announced the Canadian launch of its Lending-as-a-Service platform with Netcoins, a leading Canadian crypto trading platform owned by BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Eligible Netcoins users can access crypto-backed loans in-app, unlocking liquidity without selling their assets or leaving the platform. Behind the experience, APX provides the technology, capital, underwriting, collateral management, compliance and servicing.

The integration gives Netcoins a new revenue opportunity without building a lending operation, funding loans or managing collateral risk. The launch demonstrates how exchanges, custodians, brokerages, wallets, fintechs and banks can add crypto-backed lending without building infrastructure in-house.

A third option for platforms to offer lending

Traditionally, digital-asset platforms have had two options: build lending infrastructure in-house or refer users elsewhere and lose control of the customer journey.

APX provides a third: a partner-branded lending capability powered by its technology, capital, regulatory framework and lending operations. Partners can choose a hosted experience, white-label deployment or API integration with launches possible in as little as 60 days.

"Trading and staking are only the beginning. Credit is the next product layer for digital-asset platforms," said Andrei Poliakov, Founder and CEO of APX Lending. "But lending requires capital, underwriting, regulatory infrastructure, custody controls, loan servicing and round-the-clock collateral management."

"We built regulated infrastructure so our partners don't have to," Poliakov continued. "APX enables platforms to add revenue, deepen customer relationships and offer lending within their own experience without becoming lenders themselves. Netcoins is the first Canadian platform to go live and provides a repeatable blueprint for others."

"Our clients already trust Netcoins to buy, sell and hold their digital assets. This partnership allows us to extend that relationship into lending by giving eligible clients a direct way to access liquidity without having to sell their crypto or search for a lender outside the Netcoins experience," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Netcoins and BIGG Digital Assets.

Availability

The rollout to Netcoins users in Canada begins July 21, 2026. Loan terms and eligibility will be provided during the loan application process and remain subject to APX's underwriting and compliance requirements.

Platforms interested in offering crypto-backed lending can contact [email protected] or visit https://apxlending.com/white-label.

About APX Lending

Founded in 2023, APX Lending is a regulated digital-asset credit infrastructure company providing crypto-backed loans directly to borrowers and powering partner-branded products through its Lending-as-a-Service platform. APX combines technology, underwriting, capital, collateral management, servicing and compliance to help partners launch embedded crypto-backed credit products.

About Netcoins

Established in 2014 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Netcoins offers digital-asset trading and related services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The platform is owned by BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG)

SOURCE APX Lending

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