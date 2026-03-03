APX Lending Receives Regulatory Approval to Offer USDC Loans Coast to Coast Across Canada

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - APX Lending today announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), acting as principal regulator under the Canadian Securities Administrators Passport System, has granted updated exemptive relief enabling the company to offer U.S. dollar loans advanced and repaid in USD Coin (USDC) nationwide.

The decision builds upon CSA's 2025 approval granted to APX Lending - the first approval of its kind issued in Canada to permit regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed lending - and now extends that framework to include USDC loans.

Founded by Andrei Poliakov, Co-Founder of Coinberry - one of Canada's earliest and largest regulated crypto trading platforms - and built by a team with deep experience operating regulated digital asset infrastructure, APX Lending represents the next phase of compliant crypto financial services.

"This approval allows us to bring USDC crypto-backed loans to clients across Canada under a clear and harmonized regulatory framework," said Andrei Poliakov, Founder and CEO of APX Lending. "APX Lending is the first regulator-approved crypto-backed lending platform in Canada. We are proud to combine prudent and disciplined risk management with competitive pricing and a flexible product offering."

Designed for Long-Term Digital Asset Holders

APX Lending enables clients to unlock liquidity while maintaining ownership of their Bitcoin or Ethereum. Borrowers across Canada can now:

Receive loan proceeds in fiat Canadian dollars or USDC

Repay principal and interest in CAD or USDC

Access structured loan-to-value monitoring thresholds

Potentially avoid triggering a taxable sale of their digital assets

Competitive and Transparent Pricing

APX Lending offers tiered interest rates designed to remain competitive globally while operating within a regulated Canadian framework. Rates vary based on loan size and provide borrowers with clear and predictable terms.

Collateral Safety

Client collateral is held in insured, cold-storage segregated wallets with qualified third-party custodians and is visible to borrowers for the duration of the loan for live 24/7 proof-of-custody. APX Lending does not reuse client assets and applies disciplined loan-to-value controls designed to manage risk responsibly.

"Crypto-backed lending carries real risk when companies operate outside regulatory oversight," Poliakov added. "Operating within Canada's regulatory framework requires rigorous compliance, governance, and risk management standards. Expanding our national framework to include USDC loans reflects the regulatory infrastructure and risk discipline we've built over time."

The updated approval replaces APX Lending's April 1, 2025 decision and expands its national capabilities within a structured compliance framework.

White-Label Solution

APX Lending offers a fully integrated white-label credit infrastructure that enables partners globally to offer crypto-backed lending under their own brand. Partners leverage APX's infrastructure - built to national regulatory approval standards - together with its underwriting engine, collateral liquidation framework, custody controls, and risk management systems to deliver compliant digital asset lending at scale.

About APX Lending

APX Lending, headquartered in Toronto, builds regulated digital asset credit infrastructure that bridges traditional finance and crypto markets, advancing compliant crypto-backed lending across Canada and globally. It enables retail and institutional borrowers to leverage their digital assets without selling them, offering a secure and compliance-focused borrowing experience. Founded by Andrei Poliakov, co-founder of Coinberry, one of Canada's oldest and largest regulated crypto exchanges, APX Lending is pioneering the future of regulated crypto-backed lending worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.apxlending.com/

SOURCE APX Lending

For media inquiries, please contact Media Relations: [email protected]