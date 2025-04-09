Aprecomm Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing ISP Network Management with its AI-driven Smart Home Solutions

AI-powered self-optimizing and self-healing network intelligence enables ISPs to deliver exceptional user experiences, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce churn.

SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the smart home-as-a-service industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Aprecomm with the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Award. The company is transforming how internet service providers (ISPs) approach online experience, thanks to its AI-powered network intelligence platform designed to optimize, self-heal, and proactively manage home networks in real-time. Read the award report here: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Aprecomm-Award-Write-Up.pdf

Aprecomm addresses a major gap in the market: the lack of visibility ISPs have into their networks. Rather than relying solely on signal strength or macro-level performance metrics, Aprecomm enables ISPs to gain deep, actionable insights into subscriber behavior, application usage, and Wi-Fi performance across the home or business. This innovation is particularly impactful in today's environment, where remote work, entertainment streaming, and smart device adoption continue to rise, placing increased demand on home networks.

The company's AI-driven platform consists of an integrated suite of tools tailored for ISPs. Vyom Config Service (VCS) allows remote configuration and management of broadband devices, while Virtual Wireless Expert (VWE) and Virtual Network Expert (VNE) provide real-time visibility, diagnostics, and automated network optimization. Aprecomm's patented quality of experience (QoE) algorithm measures Wi-Fi performance per device and resolves issues proactively, significantly reducing customer support calls and technician visits.

In a deployment with ACT Fibernet, Aprecomm helped deliver up to 4x speed improvements for connected devices and steered over 70% of laptops and mobile devices to optimal Wi-Fi channels. In another case, Excitel Broadband reduced truck rolls by 62%, support call durations by 30%, and first-call resolution times by 35%, all while growing its subscriber base past one million.

Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis also highlights Aprecomm's evolving AI engine, Evolv®, which continuously improves by learning from real user data. With full application-level insights and an expanding library of capabilities, Evolv enables ISPs to deliver tailored experiences—especially crucial for bandwidth-intensive use cases like 4K streaming and online gaming. In partnership with Qualcomm and other leading OEMs, Aprecomm is prioritizing performance optimization directly at the hardware level for seamless, high-quality experiences.

Further strengthening its market position, Aprecomm has formed strategic global partnerships with companies such as Qualcomm, Nokia, Hitron Technologies Americas, Edgecore Networks, OpenGlobe, and ThinkTechnology. These collaborations have enabled the company to embed its AI-powered solutions into next-gen Wi-Fi 7 routers and gateways, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing ISP monetization opportunities globally.

"Aprecomm empowers ISPs with real-time, data-driven insights that transform network operations from reactive to proactive," said Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its commitment to building subscriber-centric, self-evolving platforms is revolutionizing ISP business models and redefining customer satisfaction in the smart home ecosystem."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

