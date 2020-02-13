APR Cites Media, Creative, And Production Consolidation As The Number One Content Creation Production Trend In 2020

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Production optimization experts, Advertising Production Resources (APR), announced their annual top ten content creation trends of 2020, presenting what advertising professionals can expect to see throughout the year.

This year's top trends include the reunion of media, creative and production, the need for partnerships in a fragmented content production ecosystem, clients seeking transparency and control over all aspects of production, and more rigor around talent and rights management. Also on the rise are in-game content for video games, real-time virtual production, addressing the environmental impact of production, and increased diversity and inclusion. The primary theme surrounding these trends is the need to integrate, decouple, and operationalize the ever-evolving landscape where creative agencies are no longer the marketers' gatekeepers.

"There is no going back to the days of producing in silos," said APR Founder and CEO, Jillian Gibbs. "The value is in the seams and the winners will be those who define a wholly-connected ecosystem of both in-house and external resources to provide the right balance and maximize results."

You can learn more about APR's 2020 trends here.

