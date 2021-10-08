MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Nutrigroupe is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Claudia Désilets, President of Groupe Inovo Inc., as President of the board. Ms Désilets will be the first woman to hold this significant position, a strong signal that our industry is evolving and becoming more inclusive.

Ms Désilets holds an EMBA from McGill-HEC Montréal and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Université Laval and she has more than 25 years of experience in the agrifood industry. A member of the Board of Directors for seven years, she has held the roles of Vice-President since 2015 and President of the Audit Committee since 2017.

More recently, working alongside Nutrigroupe CEO, Mr Sébastien Léveillé, Ms Désilets played a key role in the development of the 2021-2026 strategic plan. The plan will be implemented later this fall. Nutrigroupe can thus count on a competent and committed succession, ready for creating a path forward for the company's future.

The position of Vice-President of the Board of Directors, which became vacant following Ms Désilets' s appointment, has been entrusted to Mr Jean-François Allie, a member of the Board of Directors since 2009. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr Serge Lefebvre, the outgoing President, for his incredible accomplishments, dedication, and loyalty to the company.

"I accept this challenge, knowing that we are well positioned to ensure the longevity of our company, and I am grateful to have the trust of Nutrigroupe's Board of Directors. In recent years, our farmer-owned company has witnessed significant growth through nationwide mergers and acquisitions. Courageously looking toward the future, our next strategic plan will allow us to align our vision in order to strengthen our position and profitability on the Canadian market."

- Claudia Désilets, President of Nutrigroupe's Board of Directors

Nutrigroupe is recognized as the only Canadian company owned by local farmers, which is distinguished by its ability to market eggs and its products within the highest standards of quality, innovation and respect of its customers, employees, and its environment.

Since its inception, Nutrigroupe has benefited from the vision of its farmer-owners who once decided to pool their efforts, industry knowledge and capital with a common goal to develop a unique business model in the egg industry. Since 2005, this strategy has resulted in significant growth in trading volumes, making Nutrigroupe a model of success among all Canadian producers. The acquisitions of the past few years, positioning it as an important classifier/processor in the country, prove how much the producers attached to the Group to continue believe in their business model.

To learn more on Nutrigroupe, go to: https://nutrigroupe.ca/.

